Shirke's Group brings Italian brand Stosa Cucine to Pune

Shirke's Kitchen and Wardrobes, a brand of Shirke's Group, has joined the expansion league of internationally recognised Stosa Cucine, an Italian brand with a legacy of more than 50 years in the lifestyle and living space.

In 2010, Shirke's Home Studio launched with Kitchen Interiors and quickly established itself as their customers' first choice, allowing them to finish more than 12,000 different projects. Shirke's Home Studio is a business that pledges to provide exceptional after-sales support and is dedicated to customer pleasure. The house of one's dreams can be built by a skilled group of experts! Their experience centres are situated in Kolhapur as well as Kharadi, Wakad, Undri, and Bibwewadi in Pune. Due to rising client demand, they are extending their presence to cities outside of Maharashtra.

For Pune residents who value a high standard of living, the company has invested in a 7000 square foot live experience centre at the Ishanya Creaticity Mall in Viman Nager, Pune. The store's layout was inspired by Kiran Shirke's considerate lifestyle and the use of a novel display concept by Stosa Cucine. Customers who have visited the store and appreciated the top-notch experience have found it to be quite popular. It even has a well-stocked technical section where guests can engage in an engaging customer experience and observe firsthand the full range of Stosa's products in terms of finishes, solutions, lighting options, and internal accessories.

According to Kiran Shirke, MD - Shirke's Group, "The process of internationalisation is one of the key objectives in the company's vision and strategy, hence bringing Stosa Cucine to Pune creates a major benchmark in the history of our company and the lifestyle industry in Pune."

Shirke's firm began producing uPVC windows last year, and this helped them gain more market share while competing with the top manufacturers of uPVC windows.

Further, Amol Shirke, JMD - Shirke's Group, who looks after the manufacturing facilities, added, "The Pune market is very choosy about interior designs. Punekars always demand unique and classy interiors. The Stosa range will make them happy and fulfil their needs".

In just 7 years, Shirke's Kitchen has established itself as a household name and one of Pune's most trusted kitchen brands. After installing 10,000 modular kitchen units over the course of four years, they have achieved the favour of both customers and builders. The company's aim is to reinforce homes' hearts with their hearts.

