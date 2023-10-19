SHISEIDO Launches its First Standalone India Boutique Store in Mumbai, with their Skin Visualiser Providing Innovative Tech-Based Personalisation

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: Baccarose, the esteemed India partner of the globally renowned Japanese beauty brand, SHISEIDO, is delighted to announce the grand opening of SHISEIDO's first standalone boutique store in India. Located at Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai, this new store represents a significant milestone in SHISEIDO's journey in India and promises an exceptional beauty shopping experience to the Indian audience.

The store was inaugurated by Tamannaah Bhatia, the first-ever brand ambassador in India for brand SHISEIDO Skincare range along with Nicole Tan, President & CEO SHISEIDO Asia Pacific, Nicolas Baudonnet, Vice President Fragrance and Cosmetics division, SHISEIDO Asia Pacific and Kadambari Lakhani, Director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.

Baccarose, as the exclusive partner of SHISEIDO in India, takes immense pride in bringing the world-class products of this iconic Japanese brand closer to Indian consumers. The opening of the standalone boutique store at Inorbit Malad is a testament to SHISEIDO's commitment to providing high-quality beauty products and personalized services to beauty enthusiasts in India.

"We are excited to introduce SHISEIDO's world-class beauty products to the vibrant and diverse market in India," said Nicolas Baudonnet, Vice President, Fragrance and Cosmetics division, SHISEIDOAsia Pacific. "Our brand has a rich heritage of over 150 years, and we are delighted to bring our expertise and innovative products to Indian consumers. The opening of our first stand-alone boutique store at Inorbit Mall, Malad signifies our commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience and helping individuals embrace their unique beauty."

The new SHISEIDO boutique store at Inorbit Malad is designed to offer an immersive and luxurious shopping experience. Customers can explore SHISEIDO's extensive range of skincare and makeup products, all crafted with precision and expertise honed over SHISEIDO's 150 years of heritage. The store features trained beauty consultants who provide personalized consultations, enabling customers to discover products tailored to their individual needs and preferences.

"We are thrilled to witness the unveiling of SHISEIDO's first standalone boutique store in India. This marks a momentous occasion not only for SHISEIDO but also for Baccarose as we continue our dedicated efforts to introduce premium international beauty brands to the Indian market," said Kadambari Lakhani, Director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. says, "

SHISEIDO's unique approach to beauty, blending tradition and innovation, personalisation and regimen-based skincare provides enhanced clinical efficacious skincare solutions that resonates perfectly with the Indian consumer. We are confident that this store will become a beauty destination of choice for many."

The new 400 sq ft boutique store boasts a modern and elegant design, reflecting SHISEIDO's commitment to aesthetics and sophistication. SHISEIDO has also developed the Skin Visualizera touch-free device that instantly measures and visualizes the current condition of beauty circulation. Inspired by SHISEIDO's focus on increasing the vitality of every person's skin, regardless of age, sex, ethnicity or skin type. Once it measures and images the condition of beauty circulation in an individual's skin, personalized beauty advice is provided.

Developed through many years of research by SHISEIDO, the device is designed to help bring beauty out from the skin's foundation, rather than merely solving problems on the surface. Because it requires no physical contact to produce its visualizations, the user experience provides a sense of safety and peace of mind.

Customers can expect personalized consultations from beauty experts, enabling them to discover products tailored to their specific skin type, concerns, and preferences. SHISEIDO's knowledgeable staff will be on hand to offer expert advice and demonstrate the latest beauty trends.

Baccarose & SHISEIDO invite beauty enthusiasts, media representatives, and the public to visit SHISEIDO's maiden standalone store in India at Inorbit Mall, Malad and experience the exquisite world of Japanese beauty. The store is located at the ground level and will be open from 11:00 a.m.

About Baccarose:

In 1984, Baccarose set up in business in India with a manufacturing plant in Western India to produce fragrances and cosmetics. Soon, we diversified our partnerships with brands and made inroads into the country's retail industry. From establishing the very first fragrance counter in a departmental store in India to 380+ consumer facing counters with trained consultants in retail stores all over India, Baccarose has established itself as a 'Pioneer in Luxury Brand Distribution' in the Indian Beauty business. Today, in strategizing to build the identity of all our brands, we focus heavily on innovative.

About SHISEIDO:

Founded in 1872, SHISEIDO is one of the oldest and most trusted beauty brands in the world. With a rich heritage of over 150 years, the brand is renowned for its innovative skincare, makeup, and fragrance products. SHISEIDO's commitment to quality, creativity, and excellence has made it a global leader in the beauty industry, serving millions of customers across the globe.

