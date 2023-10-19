Shivay Products House organizes Beauty pageant The Next Supermodel of India International 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 19: India’s biggest fashion beauty pageant ‘The Next Super Model India International 2023’ was successfully organized at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Such beauty pageants have been regularly held under the supervision of film director and Shivay production house founder and director Nikunj Mistry, who has vast experience in this field. The India-level beauty pageant also received a tremendous response. Around 200 to 250 models participated in the pageant. The winners in various categories, such as Mr, Master, Mrs, and India International 2023, were announced in the grand finale.

40 participants made it to the finals after a tough competition. The jury announced the name of the winner in various categories on the basis of their performance. Kirti Pawar won the title of Shivay Miss India International 2023, Zarana Mistry was declared Shivay Mrs India International 2023, and Dhaval Parmar was announced Shivay Mr India International 2023. In the kids category, Krisha Patel was announced as Shivay Kid India International 2023 and Vihan Gandhi won the title of Shivay Kid India International 2023, Hetvi Dave was declared Shivay Kid India International 2023, and Jiyan Modi Shivay Kid India International 2023.

Nikunj Mistry, movie Director and Founder and director of Shivaay Production House said that youth who want to make their career in the field of acting but find it difficult to get a platform so that they can get Shivaay Foundation is organizing a platform. I have so far organized six to seven beauty pageants.

He added, “This has been my dream since my college days. As we made progress in the industry, we gained experience and today we are delighted that many youngsters have got an opportunity through us. We will continue to organize such beauty pageants in the future.”

