Shoolini scores hat trick; Retains position among Top 100 universities in India

PRNewswire

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 7: Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University has scored a hat trick by retaining its position among the Top 100 universities in the country for the third year in a row by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Union Education Ministry.

It is the only university from Himachal Pradesh to figure in the list of Top 100 universities while being ranked 73rd Best University in India. This is a remarkable rise of 23 ranks from 96 in 2022.

Shoolini has also retained its Number One position in Himachal Pradesh. Besides, it has retained the top position in the state for Pharmacy, ranking 41 in the country.

The university has been placed in the 101-125 band in Management while being ranked Number 2 in Himachal. Similarly, it has been placed in the 101-150 in Engineering which puts it at second position in Himachal.

Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said," It was a matter of pride that the university has been ranked among the Top Hundred Universities for the third year in a row, the university scored low only in the marks for perception. This criteria, which is not merit-based, pulled down its ranking, which would otherwise have been among the top 50."

Congratulating the faculty and students for the achievement, Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand said," The incredible achievement proves our consistent efforts towards world-class education and research."

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said," Being among the Top 100 for the third consecutive year was a 'huge achievement' for the young university. The consistently good rankings in various categories reflect the commitment of the faculty and the students. Now, we aim to be among the Top 50 universities in the country."

Shoolini University

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor