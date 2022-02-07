Shop for JBL Bluetooth Speakers and get up to Rs. 3,000 as cashback voucher

Top-notch sound quality is now affordable as the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced amazing deals and discounts on JBL Bluetooth Speakers.

Customers can now purchase their favourite JBL speakers at economical prices for a memorable shopping experience.

They can get a range of JBL speakers on EMIs as low as Rs. 1,291. Exclusive cashback vouchers up to Rs. 3,000 are available as well.

Shoppers can select No Cost EMI plans and other discount offers by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card while purchasing the JBL Bluetooth speakers. It is now easy to buy best-in-class speakers on easy EMIs over a flexible repayment term with no extra charges. Also, select models recognized under the EMI Store's zero down payment policy are exempted from the lump-sum deposit required at the time of purchase.

With exceptional quality, excellent battery life, dust and water-resistant build, solid features, and reliable performance, JBL speakers have become the first choice for every customer. Some of the best-selling JBL Bluetooth speakers available on the EMI Store include:

JBL Horizon 2 Bluetooth Clock Radio Speaker with FM Radio (Black) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,833 and zero down payment

JBL Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker with Bass Boost and Dynamic Light Show Black (PartyBox 100) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,991 and cashback worth Rs. 1,000

Shop for from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

Choose the preferred JBL Bluetooth speaker and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

On the payment page, enter the delivery address and click on the 'Generate OTP' option.

To complete the purchase, enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and Conditions apply

