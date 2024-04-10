Short Film Submissions are Live, Submit Your Short Film at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

New Delhi (India), April 10: Call for Entries, Short film submissions is now open for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. Submit your masterpiece today and seize the opportunity to win the Best Short Film Award at the Global Film Festival.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival – DPIFF is thrilled to announce that submissions for short films are now open for the 2025 edition. Aspiring filmmakers from around the globe are invited to submit their compelling works for a chance to be nominated for the Best Short Film Award. This prestigious accolade not only offers recognition but also presents an opportunity to win the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award alongwith a cash prize of INR 1,00,000/- (One Lakh Rupees).

Recognized as the best international film festival platform for short film submissions, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival aims to celebrate and honour outstanding talent in the realm of short filmmaking. Don't miss your chance to shine on this illustrious stage! Submit your short film now and read the most important rules & regulations, eligibility criteria, prizes, and submission form by clicking here: https://dpiff.in/nomination/

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded in 2012 and established in 2016 to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema. The festival celebrates and recognizes the brilliance of the Indian Film Industry and the ever-evolving cultural impact that India is making on a global scale, primarily through the medium of cinema.

DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema. It honours all three prodigious segments – the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry and International Film Fraternity – under the same roof.

The festival takes a special interest in fostering talent within the realm of short films and documentaries. In acknowledgement of the vast reservoir of creativity among short film creators, it has instituted a dedicated award category for short films and special consideration to documentaries. This initiative is designed to celebrate the exceptional creative prowess of short film-makers, meticulously evaluating, showcasing, and honouring their work at the festival.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival streams live on ZEE5 and Telecasts on ZEE TV in 90+ Countries, reaching over 120+ Million viewers globally. ZEE TV, a prominent entertainment network in India known for its extensive viewership worldwide.

The short films have been meticulously selected and ranked among the Top 100, Top 21, and Top 5 entries by the esteemed panel of jurors at the festival. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival recognizes and rewards excellence in short filmmaking with the following awards and prizes: Best Short Film Award Winner will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award along with a Cash Prize of INR 1,00,000/- (One Lakh Rupees). But that’s not all! Winners will also receive special mementos and cash prizes as follows:

1st Runner Up – A memento accompanied by an INR 15,000 (Fifteen Thousand Rupees) cash prize.

2nd Runner Up – A memento along with an INR 10,000 (Ten Thousand Rupees) cash prize.

3rd Runner Up – A memento paired with an INR 5,000 (Five Thousand Rupees) cash prize.

The recipient of the 2024 Best Short Film Award was ‘Good Morning’, with the filmmakers also claiming the cash prize of INR 1,00,000/-. ‘Good Morning’ portrays the story of a young boy grappling with the absence of dreams, burdened by the loss of his parents and the pressure of meeting his elder sister’s expectations. As he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and renewal, he finds moments of clarity, only to be lost once more in his struggles.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF, stated, “Our aim goes beyond mere acknowledgment; it’s about instigating a cultural revival in Indian cinema. We are dedicated to honouring Dadasaheb Phalke Ji’s legacy by establishing a platform that not only applauds established talent but also nurtures the aspirations of budding filmmakers. Our objective is to spotlight the diverse spectrum of Indian cinema, from its traditional roots to its avant-garde advancements. Our goal is to cultivate an environment where imagination thrives limitlessly, where storytellers from varied backgrounds converge to craft narratives that resonate universally with audiences.”

The prestigious award ceremony, held annually on 20th February in Mumbai, has seen the illustrious presence of Bollywood luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Asha Parekh, Dharmendra, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Nayanthara, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Hariharan, Yash from KGF, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, R. Balki, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ravina Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, renowned director Ramesh Sippy of ‘Sholay’ fame, acclaimed web series directors Raj & DK, filmmaker and producer Anand Pandit, and Jayantilal Gada, Chairman of Pen Studios, among many other dignitaries.

To submit your Short Film at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, visit: www.dpiff.in/nomination/

