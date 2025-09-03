Signature Global’s shares down over 18.3 pc so far this year

Mumbai, Sep 3 Gurugram-based real estate developer Signature Global has seen a significant drop in its share price so far this year as on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down by 18.41 per cent, or Rs 249.15, according to official data.

Over a one-year period, the company’s shares have declined by 21.63 per cent, amounting to a loss of Rs 305.05.

However, in recent months, the stock has shown some signs of stability. In the last six months, it has gained 5.36 per cent or Rs 56.2, though that short-term rise hasn’t been enough to reverse the broader downtrend.

In the past one month, Signature Global’s stock fell again, delivering a negative return of 4.64 per cent or Rs 53.8.

Over the last five trading sessions, the stock was mostly flat, inching up by 0.03 per cent or just Rs 0.30.

On Wednesday, shares of the company were trading at Rs 1103.3, up Rs 15.8 or 1.45 per cent -- indicating mild intra-day strength.

The stock’s uneven performance comes on the back of a mixed financial report card. In early August, Signature Global reported a sharp 43.71 per cent drop in net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26.

The company posted a profit of Rs 34.4 crore, down from Rs 61.1 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), despite a 66.33 per cent jump in operational revenue to Rs 865.6 crore.

The fall in profit was attributed to rising expenses and a 34.80 per cent decline in other income, which came in at Rs 32.6 crore.

Total expenses jumped to Rs 852.6 crore, up 71.30 per cent quarter-on-quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

Nevertheless, Signature Global continues to pursue its growth strategy. During the quarter, it acquired 9.96 acres of land in Sohna, with a development potential of 0.53 million sq. ft., and successfully launched its premium residential project, Cloverdale SPR, in Sector 71, Gurugram.

Chairman and Whole-Time Director Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said the company delivered a “robust performance” operationally in Q1 FY26, and remains focused on customer satisfaction and timely project delivery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor