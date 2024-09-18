Simple yet delicious dishes to make in your OTG

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: An Oven Toaster Grill is a helpful kitchen gadget that is effective in quickly preparing mouth-watering dishes. If you have an OTG, here are easy yet tasty dishes you can try at home:

Baked samosa

Who does not love samosas? Instead of frying them, try a healthier version by baking them in your OTG. Roll your usual potato filling of peas, spices, and herbs with whole wheat or plain all-purpose flour. Apply oil to it and bake at 180 degrees for about 25-30 minutes or until the colour turns golden brown. As a result, you have immensely crisp, flaky samosas without the guilt of excessive oil use.

Jaggery cake

If you have a sweet tooth, you will love a jaggery cake, which is healthier than sugary cakes. The cake's contents are made unique by adding jaggery as a sweetener, healthier than sugar. Gradually mix whole wheat flour, jaggery, eggs or flaxseed powder (substitute liquid for vegan), oil, baking powder, and a pinch of cinnamon. Put the baking dish in your OTG 180 degrees for 35-40 minutes.

Kebabs

Vegetable snacks, such as Kebabs, are healthy and convenient snacks that can easily be made in your OTG. Boil potatoes, mixed vegetables, peas, carrots, and beans and combine them in a dough with some spices, salt, and breadcrumbs. Roll them into kebabs and keep them in OTG at 200 degrees for 20-25 minutes. The outer part is crispy, while the inner part is tender.

Garlic bread

Garlic bread is not only simple to make but also tastes delicious. First, slice the bread with some butter, minced garlic, parsley, and salt, and spread the mixture on each layer of bread. Arrange the bread slices in the OTG tray and bake at 180 degrees for 10-15 minutes until they turn golden and crusty. This indulgent garlic bread will melt in your mouth as you bite.

Paneer tikka pizza

What is the need to order pizza with the same ingredients when you can prepare it at the house? Marinate paneer with spices, yoghurt, and lime juice. Get the pizza base and spread some pizza sauce all over it. Add the marinated paneer, onions, bell peppers, and finally, top it with cheese. Place the pizza inside your Oven Toaster Griller and set the temperature to 200°C for 15-20 minutes.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta is an appealing appetiser that is also easy to prepare. For the crisp bread, cut the baguette and place it in the OTG until it crisps. While the bread toasts, prepare a mixture by crushing tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and basil leaves with salt and oil. Spoon the prepared tomato salsa on each slice when the slices are done. Place the baking tray in the oven for about 4 to 5 minutes at 180 degrees to mildly warm the topping.

Conclusion

An OTG opens endless possibilities for creating delightful dishes. From crispy snacks like samosas and kebabs to sweet treats like jaggery cake, these simple recipes can turn your OTG into a go-to kitchen appliance for all occasions.

