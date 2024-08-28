Simpolo Vitrified Strengthens Position in Rajasthan with Opening of Simpolo Gallery in Jhalrapatan

PNN

Jhalrapatan (Rajasthan) [India], August 28: Simpolo Vitrified, one of the leading players in the Indian ceramic industry, is recognised as the most innovative player and pioneer of large-format Sintered compact surfaces, 16/20mm thickness outdoor tiles, Kitchen platform tiles and many other categories.

Simpolo Vitrified inaugurated its exclusive tiles and sanitary ware Gallery at Sanjay Stone Polishers & Cutters, RIIco Industrial area, Sharda Resort Road, Jhalrapatan, Rajasthan326001, covering an area of over 2100 sq. ft.

The showroom displays Simpolo's best-selling products, such as the 1200x2400 Dry Granula, which is first in class, and the 1200x1800 Posh Surface, which adds a style statement and enriches indoor space. The 16mm Rockdeck series is also available for outdoor applications, as are Kitchen tops and glazed Vitrified tiles, wall tiles, etc.

Simpolo also proudly announces the update of its acclaimed 'Ricco' collection with the introduction of 'Ricco-2.0'. This edition retains the signature Posh Surface, now enhanced with trend-setting subtle colour tones. Additionally, the incorporation of 'Glimmer Tech' introduces a subtle sheen to selected areas of the designs, adding a touch of elegance.

This year, Simpolo introduced the groundbreaking 'StrongX' surface, setting a new standard for matt finishes with zero shine and no reflection. Boasting an impressive surface hardness rating of 8, 'StrongX' delivers unparalleled durability, making it the ideal choice for high-traffic environments such as airports, malls, and institutions. Despite its matt finish and exceptional hardness, the 'StrongX' surface remains remarkably easy to clean and maintain.

This showroom meets the tiling needs of every Classy House Builder and Architect. It exhibits one of the most exquisite collections through state-of-the-art mock-up displays in an inappropriate ambience. These mock-ups are designed to give customers a feel of how each tile will look in its actual use and inspire designers to go further from there.

"At the showroom's grand opening, Bharat Aghara, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), expressed, 'this showroom is poised to redefine the tile shopping experience with its unparalleled richness in design and visual appeal. It's bound to compel even the most prestigious brands to reassess their competitive strategies in Jhalrapatan"

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Asija (AVP - North 1) said, "Jhalrapatan is celebrated for its sophisticated taste and keen eye for aesthetics. Through our showroom, we aspire to cater to their demands by offering a curated selection of products tailored to their preferences and those of their discerning clientele, who always seek the pinnacle of home decor."

