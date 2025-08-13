Sip the Freedom: Easy Boba Rolls Out Rs.99 Menu for Independence Day & Every 15th of the Month!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: This Independence Day, Easy Boba, India's fastest-growing bubble tea sensation, is serving up more than just freedom—it’s serving flavor, fun, and a full menu at just Rs.99!

On August 15, bubble tea lovers across Mumbai and Gujarat can enjoy any drink from the Easy Boba menu for a flat Rs.99. Whether you’re a Boba newbie or a die-hard fan, this is your moment to sip big, spend small.

And guess what? The celebration doesn't stop there. Starting this August, the Rs.99 menu magic returns on the 15th of every month—because freedom tastes better when it comes with Boba.

Available at Mumbai's favorite hangout spots—Hill Road, Oshiwara, Kemps Corner, Carter Road, Chembur, Mazgaon, Andheri East, and Juhu—alongside all Gujarat outlets, the offer is all set to become a monthly ritual for Boba lovers.



“We're not just celebrating India's independence—we're celebrating a flavorful revolution,” said Adnan Sarkar, Founder of Easy Boba. “This is our biggest offer ever, and we can't wait for more people to discover the joy of sipping something truly special.”

Easy Boba is more than a drink—it's a vibe. From globally inspired flavors to guilt-free indulgence, the menu includes dairy-free, low-calorie, plant-based, and Jain-friendly options, making it the go-to destination for every kind of sipper.

With 20+ vibrant locations (and growing fast), Easy Boba is redefining how India sips—one bubble at a time. Every can is a burst of creativity, crafted with care, served with flair.

Follow the flavor @easyboba on Instagram or visit www.easyboba.in to sip, slay, and stay updated.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor