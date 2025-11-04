SIT Future-Tech Summit 2025: A Grand Celebration of Innovation and Industry Collaboration Successfully Concluded at Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune, successfully hosted the "SIT Future-Tech Summit 2025", a premier conclave that celebrated the synergy of innovation, industry collaboration, and emerging technologies. The Summit highlighted SIT's strong focus on the latest technological advancements, future trends, digital transformation, and a thriving startup culture that empowers students to become future-ready innovators and leaders.

The Summit witnessed the inauguration of multiple Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with globally reputed industry partners, further strengthening SIT's commitment to experiential learning, futuristic skill development, and cutting-edge research. The event was graced by eminent dignitaries from industry and academia, along with the presence of Hon'ble Pro-Chancellor Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar and Hon'ble Vice Chancellor Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman.

During the Summit, the Department of Civil Engineering at SIT Pune signed an MoU and inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Infrastructure Innovation in collaboration with Bentley Systems, empowering students with advanced digital engineering tools and solutions. The Department of Electronics and Telecommunication (EnTC) launched the Centre of Excellence on Semiconductor Design Excellence, advancing research and talent development in India's expanding semiconductor ecosystem. The Department of Computer Science and Engineering signed an MoU with DeepCytes to establish the Centre of Excellence in Cyber Intelligence, strengthening AI-driven cybersecurity research and innovation. The Department of Mechanical Engineering formalized collaboration with John Deere India, focusing on advanced manufacturing, automation, and sustainable machinery design. Department of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning signed MoU with Yagy Tech Pvt Ltd to strengthen industry-academia collaboration in AI research, innovation, and skill development. Adding another milestone, SIT Pune was officially recognized as an Apple Training Centre during the Summit integrating Apple's "develop in swift" curriculum into the program that offers Apple certified learning modules, reaffirming its leadership in providing globally benchmarked digital education.

In addition, the Summit featured interactions with the Bharat 6G Alliance, emphasizing India's leadership in next-generation communication technologies, and celebrated student-led startups that are driving innovation on campus.

The Entrepreneurship Promotion and Innovation Cell (EPIC) at Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) is dedicated to building a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, startups, and entrepreneurship within the campus. EPIC functions with a mission to create awareness, orientation, motivation, and nurturing support that help students transform their ideas into impactful realities.

EPIC works in close association with the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council (MIC) and has proudly achieved top star ratings for two consecutive years in the Ranking of Higher Education Institutes in Innovation by the Ministry. Recognizing these consistent efforts, SIT has been selected to host the Annual Regional Meet 2025 of Innovation Ambassadors, comprising around 500 faculty representatives from various higher education institutions across the region. It is expected to happen in the last week of November or first half of December 2025.

The EPIC team includes seven dedicated faculty coordinatorsone from each departmentand over 25 student coordinators who collectively drive innovation-led activities throughout the year. As a result of their relentless efforts, over 100 events and activities related to innovation and entrepreneurship have been organized for students and by students.

One of the landmark initiatives of MoE and AICTE, the Smart India Hackathon, in the pre round at SIT, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of around 1,000 students, showcasing their creative solutions to real-world challenges. Currently, around 50 students are actively working on startup ideas, out of which seven startups have been successfully registered in the past two years, with several others in the process of registration.

SIT's innovators have consistently brought laurels to the institute by winning and excelling at numerous national competitions, to name a few:

- Startup Mahakumbh (Government of India) Recognized among the Top 100 Institutes in both the 2024 and 2025 events and was invited to the Delhi event inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to participate in the megaevent and showcase the Startups/ Ideas.

- Top 100 Innovation Institutes at IIT Delhi.

- Winners at CII-ARAI AMTIF Exhibition, Pune.

- Winners at CIIA, Mumbai,

- Winners at Azim Premji Foundation, Bengaluru.

- Winners at Lemon Ideas Hackathon, Nagpur, among many others.

- Winners at the NEST, A competition by TITANS in social initiatives at IIM, Kolkatta.

Through various grants, awards, and innovation-driven projects, SIT's students and startups have collectively generated revenue worth nearly ₹3 crore, reflecting the tangible impact of the institute's innovation ecosystem.

The event concluded with the inauguration of the DST PURSE Laboratory promoting interdisciplinary research and scientific excellence. The Summit stood as a testament to SIT Pune's growing prominence in technical education and research excellence. Reflecting on the success of the event, Dr. Ketan Kotecha, Director, SIT Pune, stated, "SIT Future-Tech Summit 2025 reflects our vision to create an ecosystem that merges academia, industry, and innovation empowering young minds to pioneer solutions in sustainability, digital transformation, and advanced technology domains."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor