SIT Nagpur invites applicants with valid MHT-CET scores to register for its B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering programme with Honours

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 27: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Nagpur, one of the top engineering institutes in India and a constituency of the renowned Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU), has invited applications, for its industry-geared B.Tech CSE programme, from engineering aspirants who have valid MHT-CET 2023 scores. Aspirants must note that the institution offers B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering with Honours in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Computing, Game Design and Development, Security and Privacy, and the Internet of Things. With the last date for registration completion, 30th June, nearing, interested candidates who have qualified for the latest Maharashtra-based common entrance test for technical education can begin their application soon.

Welcoming the new cohort, Dr. Mukesh M. Raghuwanshi, Director of SIT Nagpur, said, "We are looking forward to our new batch of spirited learners. SIT Nagpur seeks to ignite minds that will unleash new possibilities in academia and industry alike and carry ahead the long-standing legacy of SIU, which has been the guiding force behind many inspiring careers across different walks of life."

Outlining the vision of the institute, Dr. Raghuwanshi added, "Pedagogically, SIT Nagpur is poised to strike the fine balance between academic excellence with the best industry practices so that the moment our candidates step into the industry, they are ready to take up challenging roles. Further, we believe that the specialisations we offer perfectly complement the traditional domain knowledge of computer science, thus gearing our efforts to ride the industry and academic trends in an increasingly tech-centric world. But efforts go far beyond the core discipline. Befitting the age of design thinking and innovations we are in, the students are groomed to think critically, be hands-on, and make the most of the world-class infrastructure we have carefully put together to foster creativity and success."

In terms of academics, SIT Nagpur has brought together a first-rate faculty, the leading experts in their respective niches, in an ever-expanding world of technology. Moreover, given the market trends, the Honours programmes in frontier areas have attracted many students. The Honours specialisations include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Computing, Game Design and Development, Security and Privacy, and the Internet of Things. Therefore, the institution's state-of-the-art infrastructure further accentuates the academic outcome of this challenging curriculum.

For example, the institution boasts a sprawling library that offers a quiet, productive ambience to study and assimilate one's course and project material. More importantly, the library contains an impressive volume of resources on technological knowledge. Complementing the new-age skills that the industry-led Flexi courses provide, the first-rate pedagogic material helps the cohort gain a strong foundation in the specialisation of their choice or even explore beyond what can be covered in the class. Furthermore, bringing about an immersive educational experience, SIT Nagpur has put in place advanced laboratory facilities, modern classrooms, a digital library, sports facilities, hostel accommodations, cafeterias, health centres, etc., that cumulatively offer a one-of-a-kind campus life.

Moreover, for the holistic grooming that SIT Nagpur is resolved to provide, the institution's management organises tech fests, hackathons, and mentor-mentee sessions that add to the standard of excellence seen in the curriculum of international universities. Similarly, active student clubs, project-based learning, and a multicultural teaching environment play an active role in much-needed peer learning, which strengthens the collaborating ability of the cohort.

Marked by a synergy of diverse ideas, the time at SIT Nagpur is enhanced by industry visits, guest lectures, and workshops, while the institute also has collaborations with more than 100 international universities and organisations with the aim of conducting first-rate academic exchanges, research, student mobility, faculty development, etc. To conclude, SIT Nagpur welcomes eligible candidates to apply for its B.Tech programme with Honors via valid MHT-CET scores and be part of the multi-dimensional legacy of SIU, which has been ranked among the top 50 universities in India by NIRF 2021.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor