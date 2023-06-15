Skates are High! Zeel's Funky New TVC Showcases its Next-gen Rainwear

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: At the crack of the monsoons hitting several parts of India, Zeel Rainwear, the country's number one rainwear brand has launched its new TVC campaign. The new campaign showcases the new generation of rainwear, designed with the ever moving citizen in mind.

Over the years, Zeel Rainwear has soared its way to the top of the category, and it has done so by developing products focused on the core needs of consumers, i.e. staying dry even in extreme rain conditions. Zeel's erstwhile campaign 'Sada Sukhe Raho' anchored on this benefit.

Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Trivedi - Director, Zeel Rainwer, said, "We at Zeel believe in making products which add value to our consumers' lives. We Indians often commute in extreme rains to go about our everyday routines, many by riding two-wheelers or wading through traffic on foot. Regular rainwear brands tend to obstruct mobility, and we have constantly innovated to design our new generation of rainwear that enhances mobility. This season, we have pushed the bar by bringing innovative features such as withstanding 10,000 mm of water pressure, water repellent coating for quick drying and specially crafted air vents to keep our everyday warriors cool and dry on the move."

Conceptualized by Alpha1, a young boutique agency based out of Mumbai, the TVC is a 30-second film featuring a skating enthusiast effortlessly cruising through the rain, donning Zeel rainwear. Gliding his way through everyday obstacles like potholes and puddles, heavy traffic & rain, the skater demonstrates gravity defying moves, flaunting the rainwear's design focus on mobility.

Commenting on the campaign, Dorothy Rebello - Co-founder, Alpha1, says "Our task was to deliver two things - introduce the new range of rainwear which is designed for mobility & say this in 10 seconds - as the 10-second edit would run the most to achieve media efficiency! After looking at the products, it was instinctive that we had to showcase the product by virtue of a demo. A skater on in the Mumbai rains wearing rainwear is a amusing visual, with an ability to stand out in media clutter. I'm glad we've been able to deliver this crisp message in 10 seconds while keeping the TVC charm in the 30 second version."

Link to the campaign : youtu.be/mUMQeUqNNHE.

Zeel Rainwear is part of NZ Seasonal Wear Private Limited established in 1995, pioneers in developing climate wear for every season be it rains, winter or summers. Over the years Zeel Rainwear has successfully become India's #1 rainwear brand with consumers all over the country and delivery customized rainwear & safety solutions for corporates.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor