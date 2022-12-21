Sky Wire Broadcast Partners with Kiloview to Introduce IP-based Solutions to Media & Entertainment Industry

Sky Wire Broadcast, India's leading importer of a wide range of audio-video and broadcast equipment, has recently partnered with Kiloview (a leading provider of IP-based video transmission) to introduce an extensive range of IP-based video switching and live streaming solutions, including video encoder, video decoder, NDI converter and video converter. With this business tie-up, Sky Wire Broadcast aims to provide excellent services to the media and broadcast industry, enhancing its customer experience.

To meet the growing global demand, Sky Wire Broadcast has joined hands with Kiloview, inculcating a wide range of products, such as S2 H.265- 4K HDMI Video Encoder, G-series Video Encoder, DC 230 Video Decoder, D 300 Video Decoder, P-series Video Encoder and E-series Video Encoder. Kiloview provides hardware or software solutions to output IP streams in different protocols, including SRT, RTSP, RTMP, HLS, RTP, TS-UDP, NDI|HX via H.264/H.265 or NDI, or baseband SDI or HDMI. Featured with powerful functions, all Kiloview products are more reliable and available at affordable costs.

On this business collaboration with Kiloview, Avnish Kumar Singh, the Founder and CEO of Sky Wire Broadcast, expressed his views, saying, "By 2030, India's over-the-top (OTT) entertainment industry will be worth US$ 15 billion. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, technology has become the backbone of the worldwide economy and played a very vital road in the economy's revival. And this scenario makes technology play a major role in Audio-Video over IP solution too." Adding to his statement, he also stated that this collaboration has made us introduce state-of-the-art products which significantly meet the requirements of all types of users.

Highlighting this collaboration, Judy Zuo, Vice General Manager of Kiloview, shared her opinion, saying, "Since technology in India is at the fastest growing speed, our alliance with Sky Wire Broadcast will supply a wide range of products and services in the country, enhancing our customer service to a large extent."

This partnership has made Sky Wire Broadcast achieve so many good responses from its clients. Here is one of them - Srinivas from Brahma Kumari's, sharing his views about Kiloview products, stated that we have been using Kiloview products for the last two years to stream our content and content capture from the prayer room, and these are undoubtedly good to use. It's absolutely an awesome approach with Skywire Broadcast Team, which helps us achieve better results.

Started with a focus on providing audio-video solutions and broadcast equipment, SkyWire Broadcast Pvt. Ltd. has been expanding its business at its fastest pace while satisfying its clients. Specialised in TV broadcast solutions, live streaming, education solution, news channel set-up and many more, the company continues to develop more products with the most advanced technology. With more than 16 years of experience in broadcasting services, Avnish Kumar Singh founded this company in 2012 with the aim to keep innovating and providing such products that meet customers' demands, making our business successful.

To know more about the company and its products, click here: https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/

KILOVIEW is a hardware manufacturer as well as software development company that produces top-quality IP-based video transmission gears and solutions for our customers in the pro-AV area. Established in 2011, KILOVIEW has sold to over 100 countries' markets, and stemmed from staying connected to its loyal customer base. With a variety of encoders, decoders, NDI converters, NDI software options available, customers have benefited from transmitting videos via WAN/LAN/Internet, flexible video encoding/decoding, and affordable live streaming infrastructure.

To know more about the Kiloview visit: www.kiloview.com

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor