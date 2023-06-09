Skybags Associates with KASHISH in their Efforts to Amplify LGBTQ+ Representation in Fostering a more Inclusive World

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: With a strong presence in the category of luggage and backpacks, Skybags, the youth brand from the house of VIP Industries is one of the most trusted and iconic brands in the travel gear segment. Through its youth-centred campaigns and activities, the brand aims to render a direct connect with the Gen Z and millennial audience by aligning their preferences and outlook with its product line. Being in line with this vision, Skybags has joined forces with the acclaimed 14th edition of the KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival. KASHISH 2023 - South Asia's biggest LGBTQ film festival will be held from June 7th to 11th 2023 at Liberty Cinema, as well as online.

The theme of KASHISH 2023 is BE FLUID, BE YOU! Giving wings to the aspirations of the contemporary generation that is fluid in their thoughts, actions and sexualities; which is expressed through films, art and poetry that is universal in its appeal. Skybags has been associated with KASHISH event for three consecutive years (2017, 2018 and 2019) and has been a flag bearer of freedom of expression. The brand has once again joined hands with KASHISH in their efforts to amplify LGBTQ+ representation and foster a more inclusive world. This time around, Skybags is the proud Angel Sponsor for this event and will be setting up a cool photobooth on 8th and 9th June as part of the event attractions where audiences show off their style with Skybags' trendy new luggage collection.

Speaking about Skybags association with KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, Radhika Piramal, Vice Chairperson - V.I.P Industries Ltd., says, "Skybags is delighted to associate for the fourth time with KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival. We believe that cinema has an unparalleled ability to ignite conversations, challenge norms, and promote inclusivity. Skybags, since the beginning, has been a flag bearer of freedom of expression and is honoured to partner with KASHISH - an initiative where the magic of cinema paves the way for understanding, acceptance, and unity. We join hands with KASHISH in their efforts to amplify LGBTQ+ representation and foster a more inclusive world."

Sridhar Rangayan, Founder Festival Director says, "We are really elated that a market leader like Skybags which is loved by the youth has come on board to support KASHISH. It has been a long association with the brand and this support further underlines their commitment to diversity and inclusion. We are hopeful that this inspires more brands to come on board in the years to come."

