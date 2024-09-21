SkyySkill Academy and MSSU Unite to Build a Future-Ready Workforce for the Automotive and EV Revolution

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: SkyySkill Academy has formed a game-changing partnership with Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU) to create a workforce poised to lead the future of the automotive and electric vehicle (EV) sectors. Officially sealed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 5, 2024, in the presence of Shri Mangala Prabhat Lodha, Honourable Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, this collaboration is designed to equip students with cutting-edge skills and opportunities in these fast-evolving industries. Through the introduction of specialized Degree and Diploma courses, this partnership will not only open up lucrative employment opportunities but also foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and significant economic growth in Maharashtra. By merging SkyySkill's industry-aligned programs with MSSU's academic excellence, this venture aims to bridge the skills gap, driving technological advancement and positioning Maharashtra as a leader in the automotive and EV revolution.

About Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU)

A Leader in Skill-Based Education Founded under the Maharashtra State Skills University Act of 2021, MSSU is at the forefront of skill development in India. It offers dynamic programs across various fields, uniquely aligned with industry needs. With this partnership, MSSU will further cement its role as a crucial player in developing skilled professionals for the automotive and EV sectors, shaping the workforce of the future.

About SkyySkill Academy

Shaping Industry-Ready Talent- SkyySkill Academy stands as a leader in outcome-based skill development, delivering industry-driven programs that yield measurable success. Known for establishing advanced labs focused on Electric Vehicle and Solar technologies, SkyySkill has empowered thousands of students to secure top positions, start their own businesses, or pursue higher education.

Managing Director Himansu Sekhar Panda stated "We focus on equipping students with industry-relevant skills, ensuring they are well-prepared to succeed in the real world, whether through employment, entrepreneurship, or further studies"

Revolutionizing the Future of the Automotive and EV Industries

The partnership between SkyySkill Academy and MSSU represents a bold leap toward revolutionizing workforce development in the automotive and EV industries. With the rise of electric technologies, there's an increasing demand for expertise in areas like CAD design, CAE, embedded systems, and drone technology. Together, these institutions will offer not just technical skills but hands-on, real-world experience through industry projects and access to cutting-edge labs, positioning students as leaders in tomorrow's workforce.

Inspiring Entrepreneurship and Innovation

A key aspect of this partnership is its focus on entrepreneurship, encouraging students to explore innovative paths within the automotive and EV sectors. Shri Mangala Prabhat Lodha highlighted the initiative's potential to enhance employability and ignite entrepreneurial spirit among Maharashtra's youth, playing a vital role in the state's technological and economic growth.

Driving Global Competitiveness

As the automotive and EV sectors undergo rapid transformation, this partnership between SkyySkill Academy and MSSU comes at a crucial time. Together, they are committed to building a future-ready workforce that will drive not just industry growth but India's global competitiveness, shaping a new era of innovation and economic prosperity in Maharashtra and beyond.

