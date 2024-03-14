Smatter, the Pioneer in Secure Technology, Reinforces Commitment to National and International Security and Transparency protecting TRADE SECRETS

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 14: Smatter (https://smatter.org) a leading innovator in secure technology based in Ahmedabad, India, reaffirms its dedication to bolstering national and international security while upholding transparency. Established in 2018 by Parth Rajeshbhai Shah, Smatter specializes in systems security and software algorithms, prioritizing the development of cutting-edge solutions to safeguard digital assets.

Since its inception, Smatter has remained steadfast in its mission to advance secure technology. The company’s flagship product, Smatter Eagle+, launched in September 2022, exemplifies its commitment to providing robust encryption solutions to protect user data and communications.

In a significant milestone, Smatter filed for a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on March 18, 2023, underscoring its dedication to protecting intellectual property rights. Furthermore, Smatter’s encryption technology received classification by the US National Security Agency, affirming its credibility and reliability.

At the heart of Smatter's technology lies its proprietary Smatter Time Encryption, renowned for its resilience against cyber threats. This encryption algorithm powers essential products such as SmatterWall, SBox, and Eagle+ Classified Messaging, designed to fortify the security infrastructure of governments worldwide.

Mr. Parth Shah, CEO of Smatter, underscores the significance of this milestone achievement, stating, “In an age where data is the lifeblood of organizations, protecting it against malicious actors and cyber adversaries is paramount. Smatter’s encryption technology represents a paradigm shift in data security and cybersecurity, offering unparalleled protection and peace of mind to entities globally.”

In light of recent discussions surrounding surveillance practices, Smatter advocates for transparent and warranted surveillance measures, emphasizing the importance of preserving user privacy and preventing unwarranted intrusion. Furthermore, the company pledges full cooperation with government auditors to ensure transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

As Smatter continues to pioneer secure technology solutions, the company remains focused on its core principles of innovation, integrity, and transparency. With a relentless drive to bolster national and international security and protect user privacy, Smatter is poised to lead the way in shaping a safer digital landscape.

About Smatter:

