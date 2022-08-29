Smile Education Consultancy invites interested candidates to apply for MBBS in Bangladesh

Smile Education Consultancy, one of the leading consultants for MBBS aspirants is inviting all interested candidates to apply for their MBBS in Bangladesh programs.

The leading education consultancy informs students of every intricacy they need to know about to fully prepare for their admission procedures. Through its offerings, Smile Education Consultancy strives to make the admission process easier for MBBS in Bangladesh high demanding MBBS abroad destination for Indian Medical Aspirants.

Abroad MBBS program is extremely popular with Indian medical aspirants. MBBS in Bangladesh is turning into a trend among Indian students who would like to study MBBS abroad. MBBS in Bangladesh is among the best choices for students considering starting a foreign medical career ahead. Studying MBBS in Bangladesh is pocket friendly for a foreign student in a better way.

For Indian students who wish to study MBBS abroad, Bangladesh is among the best choices. degree is simple to acquire admission as compared to other foreign nations.

During MBBS study in Bangladesh, medical students spend a lot of time in hospitals OPD, and Clinics, learning the art of patient care; which they equipped with a lot of clinical exposers emergency medicine.

Why Study MBBS in Bangladesh

Most affordable NMC/MCI Approved Medical Colleges are in Bangladesh Low MBBS package Medical Colleges

Low-Cost .

The world's safest place to study MBBS with all the latest state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The language of teaching is English.

There will be no special language exam.

Food habits are similar to Indian food.

The climate and culture in Bangladesh are very much similar to that in India making it easier for Indian students to adjust to Bangladesh.

FMGE/NExT passing percentage has been the highest in Bangladesh making it the best option for students to study MBBS Abroad there.

The medical study pattern in Bangladesh is similar to Indian Medical College NMC/MCI Guidelines.

Low fees MBBS in Bangladesh no hidden cost involved.

Who can apply for MBBS Study in Bangladesh

For Medical admission in Bangladesh, the students must be at least 17 years of age.

They must have passed 12th with at least 60 per cent marks in PCB.

Biology marks must be 60 per cent or more.

Minimum GPA Required 7 (See Online GPA Calculator)

NEET-UG is mandatory for MBBS in Bangladesh for Indian Candidates.

Minimum NEET Score should be 50 Percentile for Unreserved General Category and 40 Percentile for the other SC/ST/OBC categories.

Year of passing class 12th not more than one year. If Students apply for 2022-23 they must pass class XII at the latest by 2022 or the previous year that is 2021.

Candidates must fulfil all the Eligibility Criteria before applying for Undergraduate Medical Study in Bangladesh.

How MBBS in Bangladesh fulfils New NMC Guidelines

Study Duration = 5 years (60 Months)

Internship (Clerkship) = 1 year (12 Months) Compulsory in own Institute.

Medium of Instruction = English

Mandatory Subjects = All subjects mention in Schedule-I

Registration and Licence = All successful foreign doctors get BMDC Registration (Can practice in Bangladesh with a valid work permit)

After Passing FMGE or National Exit Test (NExT) in India, the foreign graduate doctors will get a license to practice in India after obtaining registration from the respective State Medical Council.

Where to Approach for MBBS Admission process in Bangladesh?

There are many admission consultancies in India but medical aspirants must contact only authorised Consultants for MBBS Admission in Bangladesh like Smile Education Consultancy (SEC). The Education Consultant for MBBS in Bangladesh informs students of every intricacy they will want to know to be fully prepared for the admission procedure.

Smile Education Consultancy has stated that they are well aware of how stressful this time can be for students, and strive to alleviate any issues and concerns to the best of their abilities. They believe in apt communication and relay all the finer details like MBBS fees in Bangladesh with transparency.

As a result of this, Smile Education Consultancy has become a premier option for students who wish to apply for an MBBS Abroad. The consultancy service has especially been popular among Indian students who are able to avail a worthwhile education at a much cheaper price compared to their native states.

This Story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor