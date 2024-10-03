SMT Completes Enrollment in Multivessel TALENT Trial for Supraflex Cruz Stent

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) is excited to announce the successful completion of patient enrollment in the Multivessel TALENT trial, a cutting-edge study comparing SMT's Supraflex Cruz stent with the SYNERGY stent in patients with complex three-vessel coronary artery disease (3VD).

Led by Professor Patrick W. Serruys and conducted by the CORRIB Research Centre at the National University of Ireland, Galway, the trial enrolled 1,550 patients across Europe. The Multivessel TALENT trial is one of the most advanced trials of its kind, incorporating state-of-the-art PCI best practices such as:

* 100% use of quantitative flow ratio (QFR) for physiological lesion assessment.

* IVUS or OCT-guided lesion optimization to ensure the best possible outcomes.

* 1-month dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) followed by single antiplatelet therapy using prasugrel as the antiplatelet of choice.

Both Supraflex Cruz and SYNERGY stents were selected for this trial based on their best-in-class performance, as evidenced by recent clinical trials. Supraflex Cruz, in particular, has demonstrated superior outcomes in complex lesions, including bifurcations, and high bleeding risk (HBR) patients, supported by data from the FIRE trial and COMPARE 60/80.

Key Features of Supraflex Cruz:

* Low trackability force and best-in-class overexpansion capacity make it ideal for treating complex PCI cases.

* Its design facilitates easy access to side branches, ensuring optimal treatment of bifurcation lesions.

* Proven rapid endothelialization (91% at 35 days, almost complete at 6 months).

* Excellent performance in 1-month DAPT protocols, showing high efficacy and low bleeding risk in HBR patients.

The Multivessel TALENT trial will further validate Supraflex Cruz's superior capabilities in addressing some of the most challenging coronary conditions.

Professor Serruys, the Chair and Chief Investigator of the trial, commented, "We designed this important study to compare the SUPRAFLEX Cruz family of stents to the SYNERGY stent applying "best practice" treatment principles for PCI including the Syntax II score recommendation, QFR guidance for physiology, imaging guidance for optimal stent deployment, contemporary CTO techniques and optimal medical therapy in patients with 3-vessel coronary disease. We are very pleased that enrolment is now complete and look forward to reporting the primary endpoint results in late 2025."

Dr. Krishna Sudhir, Chief Medical Officer of SMT remarked, "This important trial will add to the literature on PCI in complex (3-vessel) coronary artery disease by evaluating SMT's Supraflex Cruz against Boston Scientific Synergy, in the setting of 1-month of dual antiplatelet therapy. We congratulate Professor Serruys and his team at CORRIB Research Center and the National University of Ireland at Galway on their remarkable efforts to enroll 1550 patients in a timely fashion, and we look forward to presentation of the trial outcomes at the 1-year follow up.

Synergy is a trademark stent of Boston Scientific Corporation.

About SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies)

SMT is a global leader in cardiovascular medical devices, specializing in drug-eluting stents and structural heart disease solutions. Operating in over 80 countries, SMT is dedicated to advancing patient care through innovative medical technologies and clinical excellence, as demonstrated by the Multivessel TALENT trial. SMT has achieved recognitions from the Ministry of Health Sciences & Technologies for its tremendous contributions in the field of coronary healthcare. SMT also pioneered the introduction of biodegradable polymers in the cardiovascular segment.

About Supraflex Cruz

The Cruz design provides physicians access to difficult and tortuous lesions which are particularly challenging in their practice. The stent retains all the benefits of Supraflex stents or the previous "Supra" family of stents, viz, thin struts, a blend of proprietary biodegradable polymers to release the drug, high radial strength, and low crossing profile. Supraflex Cruz has a large and extensive size matrix, covering diameters from 2.0 to 4.5 and lengths from 8 mm to 48 mm. This size matrix ensures no compromises in the coronaries for either physician or patient.

