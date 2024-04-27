Sneh Desai: Empowering Millions of Lives Through His Power Packed "Change Your Life" Workshop

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 27: India's leading motivational speaker and life coach, Sneh Desai, conducted his signature event, "Change Your Life," workshop at Ahmedabad with an immense crowd of 2000 people after 4 years. This highly anticipated 3-day event was held on 19th, 20th & 21st April 2024 at The Forum Convention Center, Ahmedabad, which promised attendees an inspiring and enlightening journey towards personal growth and self-discovery. During the workshop, the participants cried, danced, laughed, and had outbursts of all their emotions under one roof. This was the 399th Change Your Life workshop of Sneh Desai, but there were 110+ participants who had already attended this workshop more than 10 times in their lives also came along with their family or friends. They always feel new energy, clear their vision & goals, and gain immense knowledge on every aspect of life each time.

This workshop is designed for any individual, including students (more than 11 years old), homemakers, businessmen, senior citizens, and professionals who want to make a positive change in their lives and are eager to learn and take their life to the next level. Sneh Desai talked about numerous topics, including scientific goal setting, the law of attraction, metaphysics, smart parenting, and relationships.

In the workshop, there was a person who was taking depression pills for long years due to a heavy loan of 70 Lakhs rupees and had suicidal thoughts. He shared his story that after intensively following the learnings by Sneh Desai, he could manage to repay his loan in just a few years and bought a house of 50 Lakhs rupees with his own income. It sounds like magic, but it's a true story he shared on the first day of the Change Your Life workshop. This is the reason why people have given a tag to him "A Magician of Words". There was another story about a woman who was struggling to conceive but managed to deliver a healthy baby by implementing meditation techniques. We usually neglect the power of meditation, but it works like magic if anyone wants to fulfill their goals. Sneh Desai has created millions of examples during his 26 years of training career.

The Change Your Life workshop was started in 2006 by Sneh Desai and was known at that time as Mindpower Workshop. This transformative workshop started with a crowd of only 26 people, and now almost 2.6 lakh people have attended this workshop physically and got amazing results in their lives. Someone grew their business by 10X; someone improved his/her relationship; someone got the clarity of how to live a life; someone became a smart parent; someone left their alcohol & cigarette addiction; someone came out from depression, and so on. There are countless stories Sneh Desai has generated through his Change Your Life workshop, and this is the reason people have given him 14,000+ Google reviews with 5-star ratings. You can check the MY CYL STORY board, where participants wrote their own life changing story.

In this era where people are fighting against their competition, Sneh Desai thinks of working in collaboration. He works in collaboration with master coaches, including Shivangi Desai (Founder of Fit Bharat Mission), Avani Bhadesia (Spiritual Coach), Naxatra Meuva (Digital Coach), and there are a number of master coaches working together for the betterment of people. These are the coaches whom Sneh Desai trained in the "Train the Trainer" Program to become the best coaches in their respective fields. They all are working to make India the Golden Bird again, where people will be self-sufficient and be able to manage all the hurdles with a positive approach.

Sneh Desai's journey began at a remarkably young age: at just nine years old, he started delivering training programs from the stage. This early exposure to public speaking and leadership laid the foundation for his future achievements.

Just on public demand, Sneh Desai again is going to conduct his signature event, the Change Your Life workshop, from 16th to 18th August 2024, so if you want to give true meaning to your life and search for any solution, then this is the right time to take action. Visit here: cyl.snehdesai.com or directly contact us 990 400 4440 / 4 / 5 to book your seat now.

