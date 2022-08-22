Social Worker Brijesh Singh’s Tiranga yatra with 1000 bikers and rickshaws is a massive hit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Social Worker Brijesh Singh is a patriot by heart and his deed. Not only do his words impact the crowd, his deeds for them win everyone’s hearts. On the eve of the 75th year of our country’s Independence, Brijesh Singh organised a Tiranga Yatra spearheaded by him and having 1000 bikers and rickshaws as participants and much more as attendees.

The yatra started at 10.30 AM from Malwani Gate no. 8 to 1, Liberty Garden, Link Road, SV Road, Marve Road and culminated at Malad Fire Station covering a 8km stretch. Brijesh Singh led the yatra and sent out a word of appreciation to the following for their support to him to make this yatra a success. A special mention to Setulal from RSS Dharm Jagaran Wing, Association heads of all Ganpati Mandals, Prayash Foundation, Shreeraj Nair, Raju Chauhan, Pradeep Nanadkar, Vijay Khanvilkar, Rajesh Paroha, Umesh Pandey, Sanjay Singh, Anil Vishwakarma, Madhav Singh and everyone else who has been a part of this yatra’s association.

“I would like to thank each and everyone who participated in this Yatra. With the ongoing monsoon and continuous rainfall in Mumbai, I was very happy to see that the rains did not affect the attendance or our participation. It shows the love that we have for our country and nothing can stop us from celebrating our Independence”, says Brijesh Singh.

“I am thankful to the PM Narendra Modi ji for keeping alive the spirit of patriotism in each Indian with Har Ghar Tiranga. It makes us feel good, powerful and blessed to be called Indians. I would like to remind everyone that the Tiranga holds a special importance and I feel extremely proud about my Tiranga”, he concludes.

Brijesh Singh is also General Secretary of BJP Uttar Bharatiya Morcha, Maharashtra.

