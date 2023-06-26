Soha Ali Khan Pataudi and Kunal Kemmu Celebrated their Tropikal Summer Family Holiday and Kunal's Birthday in Style at Kandima Maldives

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 26: Kandima Maldives has emerged as the preferred island destination for celebrities seeking the ultimate summer eskape. Take a look at how Soha Ali Khan Pataudi and Kunal Kemmu recently experienced some quality downtime with their family and friends at the #AnythingButOrdinary game-changing island resort like no other! Kunal also celebrated his milestone 40th birthday with a string of special experiences curated by the K'Krew at Kandima!

Soha and Kunal were living it up at Kandima with active lifestyle activities enjoyed together with their daughter Inaaya, family and friends. Being avid lovers of water sports, Soha and Kunal embarked on exhilarating aquatic adventures curated exclusively for them by the expert team at Aquaholics, Kandima's inhouse water sports centre. They indulged in scuba diving and snorkelling, exploring the mesmerising beauty of the Indian Ocean. Highlighting their vacation were thrilling adventure trips such as a Dolphin Quest and Sunset Fishing, creating unforgettable memories.

Celebrating Kunal's milestone 40th birthday on 25th May, they commenced their special day with a sumptuous floating breakfast in the privacy of their own pool. The festivities continued with a delightful private beach dinner with family and friends, meticulously curated by the K'team at Smoked, Kandima's signature fine dining restaurant renowned for its exquisitely grilled dishes.

They indulged in a rejuvenating couple's spa journey at the award winning EsKape Spa, perfectly complementing their relaxation and rejuvenation goals during their holiday. Kandima tailored a bespoke and memorable experience for these very special guests, ensuring their diverse interests and active lifestyle preferences were impeccably catered to! With its unparalleled beauty, exceptional amenities, and a wide range of captivating experiences, Kandima remains the epitome of a tropical Maldives dream vacation. #MyKindOfPlace.

K'Experiences at Kandima Maldives

Kandima Maldives is a stylish and kool 3-kilometer resort that reimagines peoples' lifestyles with a sprinkle of K'Magic! #MyKindOfPlace.

The resort has one of the largest selections of on-site experiential dining venues in the Maldives including ten unique restaurants, bars and cafes that offer lip-smacking flavours from all around the world. Some of these are - Azure for healthy Mediterranean cuisine, Sea Dragon for authentic Asian fare with a modern twist, Smoked for tantalizing grills by the beach, and all-day dining restaurants like Flavour or Zest for sizzling barbeques, world food and beyond, Aroma Cafe for refreshing drinks and more. Not to forget, the Breeze Pool Bar that overlooks one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives where mixologists serve up the best cocktails!

There's plenty more to do at Kandima Maldives, and no room for boredom! This island resort with an authentic Maldivian soul offers a variety of stylishly-designed 264 studio, villas and suites. One can choose to relax in the swirl pool of their Aqua Villa, or enjoy sunsets while sipping on cocktails at their Sky Studio or Beach Pool Villa. The award-winning esKape spa offers rejuvenating massages, and the hidden end of the island spot called Kakuni Point is great for photo-sessions and amazing sunsets. Nature lovers can discover the Indian Ocean with the Aquaholics team that can take you on turtle quests, snorkelling or diving in the open sea teeming with colourful marine life or sunset cruises with Dolphins. Or, one can simply enjoy the thrill of water sports like jet skiing, parasailing and more.

Whether you seek relaxation, aquatic or island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, Kandima Maldives is the perfect oh-so-stylish resort that has something for everybody!

