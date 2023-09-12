Solo Art Exhibition ‘Waters of Life’ by Sonali Durga Chaudhari Commences at Mumbai’s Iconic Jehangir Art Gallery

New Delhi (India), September 12: Sonali Durga Chaudhari is exhibiting her paintings WATERS of LIFE, a solo art exhibition inspired by Ganga taken into canvas. The exhibition started on September 11th & will run till the 17th of September at Jehangir Art Gallery Mumbai from 11 am till 6 pm.

Sonali Durga Chaudhari said, “My paintings depict the strength and beauty of nature in some way or the other. We have forgotten it, but we are an integral part of nature. Nature is the greatest inspiration for one to learn continuously. As a human being, I believe in overcoming all obstacles & triumphing over all adversity in the journey of life. My artworks highlight the transformation of the human spirit from bondage to freedom, from darkness to light & from the depths of despair to the pinnacle of bliss. For me, pure bliss means being one with the universal consciousness or the supreme energy which pervades this entire universe. Like the mighty Ganges, I flow through life, through everything it has to offer“.A nomad at heart, Sonali’s eyes are forever looking beyond the horizon. Her first interaction with the river Ganga was as a child, travelling to Rishikesh with her maternal grandparents.

“That image of the golden river flowing in front of me is imprinted in my mind like it was just yesterday,” says Sonali. This imprint is represented in her works seamlessly in works that celebrate the moods of the river.

Sonali has exhibited her paintings at many reputed art galleries in India and many other parts of the World.

About Sonali Durga Chaudhari:

Sonali Durga Chaudhari was Born and brought up in New Delhi, India. Sonali graduated from the prestigious College of Art, New Delhi, specialising in Fine Art. Her work is inspired by her extensive travels in the Himalayan regions & the Upper Gangetic belt. She experiments with texture and colour on Canvas.

