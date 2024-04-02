South actress Tanishq Rajan Tiwari will be seen in a lead role in a Hindi web horror show KALWA Releasing on 5th April Atrangii #2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: Actress Tanishq Rajan Tiwari has left a deep impression by acting in South Indian films. She has played lead roles in Telugu films like “Sharanam Gachami”, “Ishtangaa”, “Bailampudi” and “Nenevaru”. Recently she has appeared in Telugu and Tamil commercials and has also been seen in the ads of Urban Company and Milky Mist Ice Cream. She has also been the face of many music videos.

Her hindi web show “Kalwa” is going to release 5th April on Atrangii App. This horror show revolves around her character. The special thing is that most of her projects have always been women centric. She fully believes in the potential of her character every time she plays on screen.

With 395K followers, Tanishq Rajan Tiwari is also very popular on social media because of her interesting reels and posts. Tanishq Rajan Tiwari’s character in the upcoming series is that of a strong woman whose life changes in a terrible way and she struggles a lot. It’s a horror series but very different from the usual stuff.

Tanishq Rajan Tiwari is an outsider in the industry but she is working on the strength of her abilities and her talent and not with the help of any godfather. Well she is an outsider but she believes in herself and also believes that you should keep working and keep acting because that is what you want to do! When the right time comes, people start loving you for the work you have done.

