Spowdi collaborates with SEWA to scale smart farming

New Delhi [India], August 30: Constituting around 85% of all farms worldwide, small-scale farmers produce approximately one-third of the world's food1. However, they rely heavily on rain-fed agriculture and are most vulnerable to climate change and depleting water tables. This affects their overall food production output and leads to instability in food prices. Since the small hold farmers comprise half of the global population, crop losses also drive them towards hunger and malnutrition.

These drastic implications make it imperative to support and empower these framers for sustainable and inclusive agricultural development. In consonance with this belief, green-tech innovator Spowdi has joined hands with the world’s largest association of self-employed women SEWA to promote a sustainable food production system. They have signed a five-year agreement under the Water Drop Initiative phase 2 with an aim to introduce Smart Farming to women small-hold farmers in India.

The two entities entered into the agreement for the second time after the success of phase 1 of the Water Drop Initiative. In the first phase of the initiative, supported by SHL Medical, Spowdi and SEWA provided Smart Farming technology and training to SEWA grassroots members in four states of India.

By leveraging the technology, they can grow more food in less water and become more profitable. With the help of solar-powered technology, water is distributed directly to the plant drop by drop, helping farmers save up to 80% of water.

“The Water Drop initiative of Smart Farming Alliance is very much aligned with SEWA’s Swacch Aakash Campaign, where our mission is to work for creating more green livelihoods and creating clean air, clean water, and cleaner skies for the next generation. This will help build the resilience of poor women workers including small farmers in the rural areas of India. It will generate a green livelihood. SEWA will be a green union. We look forward to strengthening the partnership with Spowdi,” says Reemaben Nanavaty, Director of SEWA.

As a part of phase 2 of the Water Drop Initiative, SEWA sisters will receive special training in smart farming best practices. After completing the training, they will become certified Smart Farming entrepreneurs and will get an opportunity to manage last-mile distribution of smart farming technology as Impact Centre Managers.

“Women are crucial contributors to food production. We are happy to collaborate with SEWA and introduce smart farming technology to tens of thousands of SEWA sisters,” says Henrik Johansson, CEO of Spowdi. “We see SEWA sisters as businesswomen or entrepreneurs who can transform the global food production system. To adopt smart farming technology, they require kickstart support like any other entrepreneur. Hence, we welcome grantees and CSRs to be a part of this transformative initiative.”

The Water Drop Initiative is an effort to enable small-hold farmers to adopt Smart Farming to grow more food using significantly less water. The initiative will move them away from fossil fuel dependencies, and make them more financially independent & profitable.

The Water Drop Initiative aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals of No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Gender Equality, Clean Water, Affordable and Clean Energy & Partnerships for the Goals.

