Spreading the taste of Oriental food to Delhi circles, Chef Sahil Relan pushes for growth at Nirisa Oriental

August 22: Mining his way through the culinary world and establishing his independent brand Nirisa, chef Sahil Relan has taken a leap. Headlining for MP, East Delhi Gautam Gambhir’s private family function, he presented his artwork for over twenty guests at the private event which included family members, and friends held on August 17, in Sector -15 Gurgaon. Celebrating his brother-in-law’s birth anniversary, the cricketer-turned politician was hooked to the taste-master’s food.

Leaving no stone unturned, the newly independent chef has accelerated his growth since the launch of his maiden project Nirisa in March, 2022. In the past six months, the chef and his team have catered for over sixty events. Catering for Birla group, Khaitan Group, AAFT, and Prabhjot Singh, the nascent catering crew is garnering fans as they hop from event to event. The live-kitchen feature at Nirisa is gaining popularity in the region as the demand for fresh food remains top priority for clients. This feature enables the Chef and his team to cater to on-service demands and requests thus gaining an extra point in industry popularity.

Crediting clients and lord almighty for his initial success and growth, Chef Sahil commented, “If one has the zeal or fire to do something in life than nothing can stop you from achieving your destination. I believe and as it has been repeatedly proven that going after what we truly want from our lives not only makes us successful but also a much happier being. Receiving kind and comforting feedback from happy clients is at the end of the day worth all the work we put in bringing the best out of our food. Our culinary magic recipe has the same ingredients with every dream – hard work, dedication, and the continued zeal for growth.” Hefurther added, “We are ultimately the creator of our own destiny. God can guide us, and show us the path. To remain humble and kind towards humankind and following our calling is what we have as social beings. And food is the centre of our civilization. Be kind with food, kind while feeding, and kind while serving. Everything else will fall into its rightful place.

With a stellar experience of more than thirteen years in the culinary industry, Chef Sahil Relanstarted Nirisa as an independent venture. After headlining Japanese cuisine for Hyatt Regency, New Delhi and having earned expertise in foreign cuisine, Relan embarked on the catering journey with making oriental food his star cuisine. Continuing with keeping up the versatility game, Chef is offers a wide range of global and Indian cuisines.

Having a long-standing and continued experience of live-cooking, He has perfected the art at TKS Oriental, Hyatt Rgency, New Delhi prior to Nirisa.

