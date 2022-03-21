SRAM & MRAM concludes Expomed Eurasia 2022 with flourishing business tie-ups

participated in the recently held 29th International Expomed Eurasia Istanbul Medical Fair. The Fair took place in Tuyap Fair and Congress Center, Istanbul from March 17 to 19, 2022.

The Fair catered to varied verticals ranging from Analysis, Diagnosis, Treatment, Rehabilitation, Laboratory Product, Device, System, Technology, Equipment, and Hospitals Fair, etc., and received a historic response from the participants and the visitors.

During the event, Expomed Eurasia 2022 Fair, the Group showcased "" portfolio and received a widespread response. The Fair was a one-stop shop for offering a comprehensive world marketplace for products, services, and the latest technology bringing in a host of innovations and solutions for every need or intensive dialogue with experts from around the globe under one roof.

During the event, SRAM & MRAM witnessed a plethora of visitors and potential business acquaintances with their "" portfolio. The event witnessed a barrage of key portfolios and categories, for e.g.:

Product Categories

* Electro Medical Equipment and Medical Technologies* Laboratory and Biotechnology Devices and Products* Hospital Build and Medical Facility Management* Orthopedics - Physiotherapy - Rehabilitation* OTC (Over-The-Counter)* Food Supplements* Dermo - Cosmetic Products* Mother & Baby Products

SRAM & MRAM Group with their flagship brand Walletz4u showcased their versatile product portfolio during the Fair. The brand is synonymous with its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves. The brand products are backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable.

Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM and one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the Global markets.

Speaking on the conclusion, Raghav Ram Kapur, Business Development Director, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We were delighted to be a part of such an event. We were able to tap a number of business inquiries and to meet a number of domestic and international delegates. We hope that trade show continues to grow and bring a world of opportunities in the future as well, and we also look forward to participating in Expomed in the years ahead."

Yashika Shah representing SRAM & MRAM Group, quoted, "We are happy to receive a good response from the current region. We are confident with our comprehensive portfolio; we offer a series of varied products to our valued clients and customers to all across the globe."

The Expomed Eurasia Hybrid+ Fair offered a unique experience to a larger audience. The visitors were able to have a Hybrid model; connected online as well as offline.

Speaking from Istanbul, Rohan Sharma from SRAM & MRAM Group said, "Expomed Eurasia 2022 Fair gave us an overwhelming market exposure of this part of the world, we are happy to be part of the Fair. We are very happy with the participation and look forward to future events too."

Representing Walletz4u from Istanbul, Ari Johansson, quoted, "I'm extremely delighted with our performance during the fair. And I am also ecstatic about future events also. It is a proud moment to represent SRAM & MRAM Group, particularly their flagship product Walletz4u for the event. The Fair was able to attract a substantial number of people and business delegates."

Expomed Eurasia is the biggest fair in Turkey and Eurasia where medical devices, equipment, and technologies are showcased and the latest medical trends and scientific events can be tracked. For many years, exposed Eurasia has been the leading showcase in the region for Medical Analysis, Diagnosis, Treatment, Rehabilitation Products, Devices, Systems, Technology, Equipment, and Hospitals solutions.

As Turkey's premier health care event exposed puts suppliers to the medical sector face-to-face with key decision-makers in Turkey and emerging neighboring Eurasian markets. The fair has the participation of 910 companies and company representatives from 41 countries and professional visitors to meet the latest technologies in the healthcare industry.

