Sri Chakra Fertility Launches Sri Chakra Wellness

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 6: Sri Chakra Fertility launches #holistic fertility treatment on the occasion of their first anniversary, under the banner of Sri Chakra Wellness. The Journey to achieve parenthood is easy for few and extremely difficult for many. Infertility issues are a common yet complex concern. Infertility, in recent years, has been one of the most common issues that young couples have been dealing with. Sedentary lifestyle, stress, irregular sleep patterns, diabetes, obesity, smoking and alcohol are only a few of the reasons for the rise of infertility in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vasundara Jagannathan Medical Director, Sri Chakra Fertility said, "We provide individualized fertility treatments from basic treatments like Ovulation induction to advanced treatments fertility treatments like IVF/ICSI/Genetics, To provide better success rates, Sri Chakra Fertility will integrate #HOLISTICFERTILITY to our patients. Holistic fertility aims to properly balance the spiritual, emotional, physical and mental aspects of one's life to aid in natural fertility or fertility treatments. The primary methods used to achieve holistic fertility are dietary adjustments, yoga, meditation, acupuncture or acupressure treatment, weight loss and stress management. When a couple comes for fertility treatment, there are so many factors that determine the success rates, issues like work pressure, juggling work-life balance and the lack of emotional support on a day-to-day basis have been shown to impact both men and women. Good health is a state of complete physical, mental, social and spiritual wellbeing.

We at Sri Chakra Fertility are launching holistic fertility which will address all aspects of fertility treatment like medical therapy, appropriate individualized diet counselling, acupressure/acupuncture therapy, Yoga to improve physical endurance, psychological counselling to address the mental health so that the couple can embark on the fertility journey without any stress. Advanced fertility treatments like IVF/ICSI are not 100% successful but when we approach them in a holistic way, The chance of live birth definitely improves."

Dr Kunal Kumar, Managing Director, Sri Chakra Fertility said that Krishna Murthy Reddy - Head Operations & Marketing, Dr Janani - Dietitian, Sumitha - Yoga Practioner, Krithiga - Clinical Psychologist and Dr Yoga - Acupressure specialist will be part of the new initiative - Sri Chakra Wellness. And mentioned that Sri Chakra Wellness as part of social responsibility towards the society, Sri Chakra Wellness will also provide customized services to all segments of population apart from infertility, to create healthier generation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor