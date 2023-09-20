SRTEPC Presented Export Awards for Technical Textiles

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: The Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) organised Export Award Function specially to felicitate its members exporting Technical Textiles. The Award Function was organised on 12th September 2023 in Mumbai – the Financial Capital of the country. The Council gave away around 24 Awards to the companies who have excelled in exports under different segments of the Technical Textiles. Darshna Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways graced the occasion as Chief Guest and gave away the Awards to the Award Winners. Senior Government officials from the Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, DGFT, and Customs also attended the Export Award Function. All the Champions and leaders of the Technical Textiles segment were present during the Event.

During the function, with the glittering ceremony & fanfare, new name & logo MATEXIL was announced replacing the old name of the council, SRTEPC.

Bhadresh Dodhia Chairman, MATEXIL (Manmade And Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council) informed that “the Ministry of Textiles has given the mandate to MATEXIL for export promotion of Technical Textiles also in addition to promotion of export of Manmade fibre textiles. He said “This is an additional feather added in the cap of the Council. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting the Council to promote exports of Technical Textiles. The Council will certainly arrive at the expectations of the Government in promotion of Technical Textiles globally.” Bhadresh Dodhia also thanked Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for his dynamic work ethics and continued support towards the Manmade fibre and Technical Textiles segment.

Chairman- MATEXIL Bhadresh Dodhia also mentioned, “Technical Textiles segment has emerged as an essential component in every facet of modern life. Though India is currently at the developing stage of this segment, very soon we are going to see India as one of the leading manufacturing and exporting countries in the world.”

Some of the leading names in the Indian Textile industry who received Awards were Reliance Industries Ltd. Arvind Limited, Welspun Ltd., Loyal Textile Mills Ltd., Shriram Rayons, Bombay Dyeing, etc.

In the sidelines of the Export Award Function, the Council also organised a Conference on “Growing Opportunities in Technical Textiles”. During the Conference, there was a panel discussions wherein leaders of the Indian Technical Textiles segment and Senior level Government officials gave their views as panellists.

The Export Award Function would be encouraging many more companies engaged in Technical Textiles to do their best in exports. The Conference on “Growing Opportunities in Technical Textiles” came up with solid suggestions and recommendations as to how India can be a global leader in exports of Technical Textiles.

