SS Mobile Launches Ambitious Expansion: Project Vistaar Plans to open 55 Stores in 55 Days

Expanding Horizons: A New Era of Customer Experience and Employment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 2 : SS Mobile, India's 5th largest mobile retail company, proudly announces Project Vistaar 55 x 55. In this project, SS Mobile is opening 55 new retail locations within 55 days across North Maharashtra, South Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Karnataka. This aggressive growth strategy highlights SS Mobile’s dedication to delivering unparalleled access to its customers with superior customer experience nationwide.

With this rapid expansion, SS Mobile aims to bring its advanced retail experiences and services closer to communities across the country. This initiative will create over 600 new employment opportunities, boosting local economies by providing jobs. Each of the 55 new stores is meticulously designed to provide a premium shopping experience, featuring the latest in mobile technology, personalized service, and an inviting atmosphere.

“We are thrilled to embark on this extraordinary journey of growth with Project Vistaar,” stated Siddharth Shah, Founder and Chairman of SS Mobile. “Opening 55 stores in 55 days reflects our commitment to innovation, speed, and customer satisfaction. Currently, SS Mobile has a 61 lakh customer base. This growth strategy of Project Vistaar will add more customers, increasing our customer base to 1.20 crore. This move is strategically aligned with Budget 2024, where the government has emphasized employment.”

SS Mobile’s new stores will feature an extensive range of products, including the latest smartphones, gadgets, smart TVs, tablets, branded accessories, and pre-owned mobiles.

To celebrate this milestone, each new store will host a grand opening event, offering exclusive promotions, giveaways, and special demonstrations of SS Mobile’s newest products. Customers are invited to join the festivities, meet the team, and explore the innovative offerings that make SS Mobile a leader in the industry.

About SS Mobile

Founded in 2004, SS Mobile has become the 5th largest mobile retail store chain in India. What began as a single store in Kolhapur has transformed into an expansive network of over 300 stores post Project Vistaar in 2024. Consistently delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service, SS Mobile continues to set new standards in the industry, providing customers with the tools they need to stay connected and thrive in today’s digital world

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor