Stack Identity completes the AWS Foundational Technical Review and is now an AWS Validated Partner

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Stack Identity, a Silicon Valley startup automating identity and access management (IAM) governance to identify and eliminate cloud data threat vectors, today announced it has achieved validated partner status as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

Cloud data processed and stored by cloud services systems such as Amazon S3, Snowflake, and other SaaS offerings all require identity and access permissions to control access to data. However, there are a myriad of human and machine identities with dynamically changing access permissions creating toxic combinations of shadow access - unauthorized, unmonitored and invisible access to cloud resources.

"Stack Identity is pleased to partner with AWS to offer customers a more effective and efficient way of securing cloud data and preventing data breaches caused by 'Shadow Access," said Venkat Raghavan, Founder and CEO of Stack Identity. "Cloud automation creates large-scale identity and access control problems, breaking down all existing cloud posture and IAM governance processes. This enables attackers to weaponize shadow access to exfiltrate and ransom cloud data."

"We are excited to announce that we are now an AWS Validated Partner. This means we have passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review and that the Stack Identity solution has followed AWS well architected best practices," said Stuart Horne, Head of Strategic Alliances. "Cloud security is complex and requires an integrated approach to identity and access control. In fact, AWS alone has over 13,000 API connections with 14,000 permissions to access its cloud data and services. We are excited to help every AWS customer address this significant, emerging threat of Shadow Access."

AWS customers benefit from Stack Identity's ability to detect and eliminate Shadow Access through its live data attack map and patent-pending breach prediction index (BPI). Having passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) AWS customers can be rest assured that the Stack Identity solution is secure, reliable and recoverable in the event of any issues.

The Stack Identity platform builds an IAM data lake and enables AWS customers with the following capabilities:

- Continuous monitoring and remediation of Shadow Access in public and data cloud environments

- Detection of the 2% of toxic combinations that impact 90% of data assets

- Ability to implement a risk-driven cloud security posture

- Prevent data exfiltration and ransomware attacks in the cloud

- Enforce automated Identity Governance

Learn more about how AWS customers can continuously monitor and remediate Shadow Access in public and data cloud environments with Stack Identity here: AWS BLOG Partner Announcement.

Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley, Stack Identity transforms cloud IAM operations to continuously detect, eliminate and govern unauthorized, unmonitored and invisible shadow access. Through its patent-pending algorithm Breach Prediction Index (BPI), applied with deep data and application context, Stack Identity reveals the 2% of toxic access combinations that impacts 90% of data assets and enables cloud security teams to quickly prioritize and automate remediation. Visit us at www.stackidentity.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

