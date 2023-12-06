Star Education Award 2023 was bestowed to Dr.Dinesh Sabnis by ESFE in Collaboration with School Education & Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: Dr.Dinesh Sabnis having appointment as a Asst. General Manager- Sports & Activities in Ashoka Group of Schools was honored with “Star Education Award-2023” in category of Leader of Change (Nashik) by ESFE in collaboration with School Education & Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra on 4th December 2023. This auspicious award ceremony was conducted on MMRD Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Dr.Sabnis received this award for his exemplary contribution shown towards bringing change in education system through introduction of Education Diplomacy topics for the school students of Nashik- India and creating platform for Nashik students in UN Geneva wherein students could first time present papers on UN platform related to SDG projects such as poverty eradication, quality education and peace, during UN Peacekeepers Day event in month of May 2023 conducted by UN Peacekeepers Veteran Organisation-AISP SPIA. Dr.Sabnis has been consistently taking efforts for past three years to introduce topics related to United Nations Fundamentals, International Relations, Diplomacy, Sustainable Development Goals & Peace for which online and offline sessions are been well coordinated by Dr.Sabnis creating career based platform for the students of India & Abroad.

Dr.Sabnis also holds appointments as a Addl. Representative in United Nations Geneva Office for WFDP & Commander in Chief in the Lazarus Union for few years now and have made genuine efforts in contributing towards International Relations & Diplomacy, especially in the areas of Education Diplomacy, Mediations & UN Sustainable Development Goals, and for his these generous contributions, Dr.Dinesh Sabnis has already received other prestigious awards such as Rajya Puraskar (Maharashtra Government), Commemorative Medal of Peace (UN Peacekeepers Veteran Association-SPIA), Special Medal of Mission Cross & UN NGO Honor Medal (Lazarus Union) in the past.

Dr.Sabnis strongly believe in quote of Dr.APJ Abdul Kalam “ learning gives creativity, creativity leads to thinking, thinking leads to knowledge, knowledge makes you great.”

