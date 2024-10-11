Star Health Insurance Launches Innovative 'Mind Health Program' to Support Mental Wellbeing

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 11: In response to the rapidly increasing mental health crisis, India's leading health insurance provider, Star Health Insurance, today announced the launch of its Mind Health Program. This initiative aims to empower individuals in managing stress, anxiety, panic attacks, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and eating disorders, offering a structured and comprehensive approach to mental well-being. Star Health has collaborated with Securra Health for the program. Star Health is the first insurer to offer the unique support of a dedicated Mind Health Wellness program for all customers that have policies with wellness benefits.

* Program offers expert guidance, coaching and community support

* Addresses stress, anxiety, panic attacks, OCD and eating disorders

Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health Insurance commented, "At Star Health, we believe that Mental health is not just about managing symptoms it is about reclaiming control, hope and joy in our lives. The challenges of stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues have grown exponentially, affecting people of all ages. Through our Mind Health Program, we aim to provide individuals with not just the tools and knowledge to cope, but the confidence to embrace life fully. Star Health Insurance believes that by prioritizing mental health, we are investing in the foundation of a stronger, healthier and more resilient society. Together, we can change the narrative around mental health empowering individuals to seek support, reduce the stigma, and ultimately lead more fulfilling lives."

Recent studies indicate that mental health challenges are highly prevalent in India, with nearly 1 in 5 adults experiencing mental illness each year. In 2017, there were 197.3 million people with mental disorders in India, comprising 14.3% of the total population. The World Health Organization has also noted a significant rise in anxiety and depression following the pandemic. These untreated challenges can affect various aspects of life, including overall well-being, productivity, and relationships.

In response to the growing need for mental health support, Star Health Insurance has developed the Mind Health Program. This program offers expert knowledge, personalized coaching, and community support, all accessible through the app with weekly in-app, emails, WhatsApp support, zoom calls and chat support with health counsellors. It allows individuals to engage in their mental health journey from anywhere, focusing on specific aspects of mental well-being. By participating in the program, individuals can better understand and manage their challenges, fostering a proactive approach to their mental health in a safe and secure environment with a high degree of privacy.

Program Structure and Highlights:

The Mind Health Program is thoughtfully structured over four pillars, each focused on tackling a key mental health challenge:

1. Stress and Anxiety

* Introduction to understanding stress and anxiety, coping strategies, and self-care practices

* On boarding support calls and mental health coaching are provided to guide participants through their initial steps, ensuring they feel supported right from the start

2. Coping with Panic Attacks

- Understanding panic attacks and developing personalized response plans

- Midweek check-in calls and ongoing coaching support ensure participants receive continued guidance, making it easier to navigate difficult moments

3. Understanding OCD

* Education on OCD misconceptions and practical management tips, supported by expert videos

* Personalized coaching sessions, allowing participants to address their unique challenges with professional guidance

4. Eating Disorders

- Insights into eating disorders, their effects, and how individuals can support loved ones experiencing these challenges

- Final program evaluation through counsellor check-in calls helps track progress and ensure participants leave the program with a clearer path to continued well-being

Participants will undergo pre- and post-program assessments to evaluate their understanding and coping skills, with a focus on enhancing mental health literacy and resilience.

Star Health Insurance is committed to making mental health resources accessible, supporting individuals in leading healthier lives by offering the tools needed to effectively manage mental health challenges. The Mind Health Program represents a step forward in breaking the stigma around mental health and encouraging more people to seek timely support.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance:

Star Health Insurance (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is India's leading standalone health insurer, operating since 2006. The Company offers Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance, with specialized products for cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses, senior citizens, women and children. Star Health has a strong distribution network, including 887 offices, 30,000+ healthcare providers, 718,000 agents, and robust bancassurance partnerships. The Company is also the first in India to settle over 1 crore claims. In FY24, Star Health reported a gross written premium of Rs 15,254 Cr and a net worth of Rs 6,339 Cr. For more information, visit http://www.starhealth.in.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401495/4899625/Star_Allied_Logo.jpg

