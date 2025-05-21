STAR Hospitals, Nanakramguda Launches New-Gen Robotic Surgery System for Joint Replacement Surgery

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21: In a major leap forward for orthopaedic care, STAR Hospitals, Nanakramguda, has unveiled the New-Gen Robotic Surgery System for joint replacement surgeries - a cutting-edge innovation designed to bring greater precision, faster recovery with lesser pain to patients suffering from chronic knee joint problems.

The Rising Burden of Joint Pain in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, like many urban hubs in India, is witnessing a sharp rise in joint-related disorders. Studies suggest that 1 in 5 people over the age of 50 in Telangana suffers from knee osteoarthritis a painful, often debilitating condition that severely impacts quality of life. With the city's aging population, sedentary work culture, and increasing obesity rates, joint replacements, especially knee surgeries, have become one of the most commonly performed orthopaedic procedures in the region.

STAR Hospitals: Redefining Joint Care with Precision and Compassion

With a legacy of trust, clinical excellence, and innovation, STAR Hospitals has been a beacon of hope for thousands suffering from joint issues. The hospital's joint replacement team has consistently delivered outstanding outcomes through a patient-first approach, blending time-tested surgical expertise with the latest in medical technology.

Now, with the launch of its New-Gen Robotic Surgery System, STAR Hospitals is taking joint care to the next level.

Dr. Shashikanth, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon at STAR Hospitals, Nanakamguda shared,

"Knee pain has increasingly become a lifestyle disease - driven by sedentary habits, obesity, and aging. It doesn't just affect the joint; it limits one's ability to move, engage, and enjoy life. This new-gen robotic system empowers us to perform surgeries with exceptional precision and minimal trauma, leading to faster recovery, less pain, and better long-term outcomes. It's a significant advancement in personalised orthopaedic care, and a meaningful step towards helping patients reclaim their active lives. And that makes a world of difference in how our patients at STAR Hospitals feel after surgery."

Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery is a Game Changer

This next-generation robotic surgery system marks a transformative shift in how joint replacements are performed bringing a new level of personalization, precision, and patient safety to the operating room. Its key advantages include:

-No CT Scan Required - Eliminates the need for pre-operative CT scans, reducing both cost and unnecessary radiation exposure for patients.

-Real-Time Adaptability - Continuously maps and responds to the patient's unique bone anatomy during the procedure, allowing for a truly customized surgical experience.

-Unmatched Precision - Assists surgeons with accuracy, enabling flawless implant alignment and optimal joint balance.

-Minimal Tissue Disruption - Its precision reduces soft tissue trauma, leading to significantly less post-operative pain, reduced complications, and faster rehabilitation.

-Walk Within 24 Hours - Most patients are encouraged to begin walking within 24 hours post-surgery, accelerating recovery timelines and restoring mobility sooner.

-Backed by Proven Implant Systems - Integrates seamlessly with globally trusted and time-tested knee implant systems, ensuring not only surgical accuracy but also long-term durability, joint stability, and superior patient satisfaction.

-Future-Ready Platform - The system's software is designed for scalability and is capable of being upgraded to support hip and other joint replacement procedures in the future, making it a long-term investment in comprehensive orthopaedic care.

During the launch event, a detailed demonstration of the robotic surgery offered a compelling look at its precision in motion. It gave attendees a first-hand view of its cutting-edge capabilities. The simulation highlighted how the robot assists the surgeon with extraordinary precision, adjusting in real time to the patient's anatomy to ensure optimal implant alignment. This level of consistency and accuracy is often challenging to achieve through conventional surgical methods, underscoring the system's value in elevating joint replacement outcomes.

Dr. Praveen Mereddy, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at STAR Hospitals, Nanakramguda elaborated on how the robotic surgery functions.

He mentioned, "The beauty of this technology lies in its adaptability and accuracy. During the demonstration, he explained how the system creates a virtual 3D model in real time - allowing the robot to assist in aligning and placing the implant with precision. This ensures better joint balance and long-term results for patients, while reducing pain and complications post-surgery."

What truly distinguishes STAR Hospitals is not just its adoption of cutting-edge technology, but the unmatched calibre of its orthopaedic team. Backed by decades of surgical experience, the expert surgeons at STAR bring a rare blend of clinical precision and compassionate care to every procedure. Their deep clinical acumen, combined with a meticulous approach to surgical precision, ensures that each patient receives care that is tailored, safe, and remarkably effective. This seamless integration of expertise and empathy is what enables STAR to consistently deliver outstanding outcomes in joint replacement surgery.

Dr. Veda Prakash, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at STAR Hospitals, Nanakramguda highlighted the deeper patient impact.

He said, "Technology is only as good as the care it helps deliver. At STAR, our focus has always been patient-first. This robotic system strengthens our ability to offer advanced care with a human touch - where safety, comfort, and long-term outcomes are all thoughtfully integrated into every procedure."

A Landmark Moment in Hyderabad's Healthcare Journey

This launch positions STAR Hospitals Nanakramguda among the few elite centres in South India offering robotic joint replacement - affirming its status as a destination for advanced orthopaedic care.

About STAR Hospitals Group, Hyderabad (Banjara Hills & Nanakramguda):

STAR Hospitals is a name that has become synonymous with exceptional medical care and unparalleled service in the healthcare industry. With 15 years of legacy, STAR Hospitals has consistently strived to push the boundaries of medical excellence, setting new benchmarks in patient care, treatment outcomes, and technological advancements. The 600-bed hospitals at two locations in Hyderabad are commitment to deliver top-notch healthcare services, Star has earned the trust and admiration of countless patients, making it a beacon of hope for those seeking world-class medical treatment.

STAR Hospitals Centres of Excellence:

-Heart & Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery

-Ortho & Joint Replacement

-Neuro & Endoscopic Spine Centre

-Pulmonology & Critical Care

-Kidney Care & Renal Transplantation

-Gastro & Minimally Invasive GI Surgery

-Liver, HPB & Liver Transplantation

-Cancer, Haematology & Bone Marrow Transplantation

-Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery

-24/7 Emergency Medicine

At STAR Hospitals, our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services with cutting-edge technology is unwavering. Renowned as the most preferred healthcare destination in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, our commitment to patient-centric care and cutting-edge medical advancements has earned us the trust and loyalty of thousands of patients and their families.

With 200+ Doctors, 85000+ Successful Surgeries, 80000+ Happy Patients, STAR Hospitals is continuing to shine as a beacon of excellence in the medical industry.

STAR Hospitals Call - 1800 102 7827

STAR ER Helpline 24/7 - 9071 104 108

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor