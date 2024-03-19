Startup Mahakhumb 2024 empowers innovation, drives growth and forges success: MeitY

New Delhi [India], March 19 : The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) Startup Hub is empowering innovation, driving growth and forging success within the vast landscape of Startup Mahakhumbh 2024, which commenced at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from March 18-20.

According to MeitY press release, with the resounding theme of 'Bharat Innovates,' the event aims to serve as a catalyst for innovation, networking, and growth opportunities across various sectors.

Among the flagship engagements of this unprecedented gathering is the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) innovation showcase, which emerged as a nucleus of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The MeitY Pavilion became a focal point for over 40 groundbreaking startups to exhibit their cutting-edge innovations, serving as a dynamic platform for engagement with industry experts, investors, and potential partners.

Attendees had the privilege to witness firsthand the creativity, ingenuity, and potential of these emerging startups, fostering a collaborative spirit throughout the event, according to the press release.

Jeej Vijay, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), contributed invaluable insights to a panel discussion addressing critical challenges and opportunities within the startup space.

Focusing on "Funding DeepTech: Venture Capital's Perspective on Research-Backed Startups," his expertise illuminated the intricacies of venture capital funding, especially for startups rooted in deep technology and research-driven innovations.

Furthermore, MeitY Startup Hub organised a Startup Masterclass tailored to provide startups with practical knowledge, insights, and networking opportunities essential for enhancing growth and success within the dynamic startup ecosystem.

Additionally, an exclusive Incubator Masterclass covered a wide array of topics crucial for the success of both incubators and startups, including fundraising, mentorship strategies, ecosystem building, and incubation best practices, read the press release.

MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) is an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in the technology sector.

MSH supports startups, incubators, and Centers of Excellence (CoEs) through various programs and initiatives to drive digital transformation and promote India's leadership in emerging technologies.

