Startup Reporter Acknowledges Business Icons of India under “75 Saal Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”

By PNN | Published: January 9, 2023 12:42 PM 2023-01-09T12:42:53+5:30 2023-01-09T12:45:05+5:30

New Delhi (India), January 09: From the common man to the corporate world has been notably upended by it. Every business sector was drastically impacted. The year 2022 was a year full of fluctuation where to the constant threat of   COVID 19. However, there were companies with strong executives that kept the situation under control, tried to continue working even during these challenging periods, and helped their businesses succeed. They are admirable for their perseverance and commitment. Because of this, Startup Reporter started a campaign in November, close to the year’s conclusion, to honour these business leaders on this “75 Saal Azadi Amrit Mahotsav”. Under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister “Narender Modi” Indian businesses have seen massive growth. He inspired us to find those people who deserve recognition for their zeal and work.

Startup Reporter is a platform for online media interaction that showcases the newest company ideas and startup success stories. It is a business-focused news network. Consequently, it intended to use the 75 Indian Startup Founder Stories campaign to highlight developing businesses and show appreciation for those who are consistent and always working to grow. The list includes Solopreneur, Startup, SME and MSME level people and organizations.

The objective of this list is to encourage others to come forward and start their entrepreneurial journey and create more job opportunities. These listed people showed tremendous zeal that if you have strong determination and will to start something, nothing can stop you. They showcase that you need to be optimistic and find a solution to the problem. “Rise” is a word that defines growth, and growth is not only monetary growth. Establishing yourself during all odds and having the courage to start your own journey is also connected to growth; this is what these people showcased.

Company NameNameDesignation
Mobavenue Media Pvt LtdTejas RathodCo-founder and Chief Operating Officer
Object Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd (OTSI)Chandra TalluriChief Executive Officer
Spotflock Technologies Private LimitedSridhar SeshadriCo-founder
Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd.Durga Prasad ChalavadiChairman and Managing Director
NutrilitiusAbhilash Reddy DManaging Director and Co-founder
Deccan Healthcare Ltd.Dr. Minto Purshotam GuptaChairman and Managing Director
Vanity WagonNaina & Prateek RuhailCo- Founders of Vanity Wagon
NutraBootiTarun GuptaChief Product Officer
Love OrganicallyDeepshikha DeshmukhFounder
KDMN D MaliFounder
TruCap Finance LimitedRohan JunejaMD & CEO
One Point One Solutions Ltd.Akshay ChhabraManaging Director
EXZOD India Pvt LtdNitin KallaFounder and Managing Director
Pitti Engineering LtdAkshay PittiVice Chairman & Managing Director
ReWildAdarsh NarahariCo-founder and Managing Partner of ReWild
TAILORTECH PRIVATE LIMITEDSusmitha LakkakulaFounder
Sass CommunicationsIshita SinghalFounder
BevzillaAnurag ChhabraFounder
Humm CareCarina KohliFounder & CEO, Humm Care
EyeGear Optics India Pvt LtdMr. Raj PylaChairman and Managing Director
SolutionBuggyArjun NFounder & CEO,
 GenefiedAyush JhawarCo-founder & Technical Director,
Leadup UniverseMayank VermaCo-founder,
Ekkaa ElectronicsSagar GuptaDirector
LakshMeMaitry ShahFounder and CEO
Bonkers CornerShubham GuptaFounder
ControlZYug BhatiaFounder & CEO
Senior WorldRahul GuptaCo-Founder & CEO, Senior World
CodleoRS MaanManaging Director and Global CRO, Codleo
Dr Hedgewar HospitalDr Anant PandhareMedical Director
India Today TelevisionVivek MalhotraGroup Chief Marketing Officer
Jindal Aluminium LimitedPraghun Jindal KhaitanManaging Director
Shakti Pumps (india) LimitedMr Dinesh PatidarManaging Director
Sterlite Power Transmission LimitedPratik AgarwalManaging Director
INOX GroupSiddharth JainDirector
Radon India Pvt LtdRaju GargDirector
Media Value WorksRachana ChowdharyDirector
MindynamicsSakshi ChoithaniDirector
Bubble CommunicationAarti NotiyalDirector
Renaissance Global marketing and consulting Pvt ltd {Financekaart}Ganga Ram GuptaDirector

