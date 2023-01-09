Startup Reporter Acknowledges Business Icons of India under “75 Saal Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”

New Delhi (India), January 09: From the common man to the corporate world has been notably upended by it. Every business sector was drastically impacted. The year 2022 was a year full of fluctuation where to the constant threat of COVID 19. However, there were companies with strong executives that kept the situation under control, tried to continue working even during these challenging periods, and helped their businesses succeed. They are admirable for their perseverance and commitment. Because of this, Startup Reporter started a campaign in November, close to the year’s conclusion, to honour these business leaders on this “75 Saal Azadi Amrit Mahotsav”. Under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister “Narender Modi” Indian businesses have seen massive growth. He inspired us to find those people who deserve recognition for their zeal and work.

Startup Reporter is a platform for online media interaction that showcases the newest company ideas and startup success stories. It is a business-focused news network. Consequently, it intended to use the 75 Indian Startup Founder Stories campaign to highlight developing businesses and show appreciation for those who are consistent and always working to grow. The list includes Solopreneur, Startup, SME and MSME level people and organizations.

The objective of this list is to encourage others to come forward and start their entrepreneurial journey and create more job opportunities. These listed people showed tremendous zeal that if you have strong determination and will to start something, nothing can stop you. They showcase that you need to be optimistic and find a solution to the problem. “Rise” is a word that defines growth, and growth is not only monetary growth. Establishing yourself during all odds and having the courage to start your own journey is also connected to growth; this is what these people showcased.

Company Name Name Designation Mobavenue Media Pvt Ltd Tejas Rathod Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Object Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd (OTSI) Chandra Talluri Chief Executive Officer Spotflock Technologies Private Limited Sridhar Seshadri Co-founder Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd. Durga Prasad Chalavadi Chairman and Managing Director Nutrilitius Abhilash Reddy D Managing Director and Co-founder Deccan Healthcare Ltd. Dr. Minto Purshotam Gupta Chairman and Managing Director Vanity Wagon Naina & Prateek Ruhail Co- Founders of Vanity Wagon NutraBooti Tarun Gupta Chief Product Officer Love Organically Deepshikha Deshmukh Founder KDM N D Mali Founder TruCap Finance Limited Rohan Juneja MD & CEO One Point One Solutions Ltd. Akshay Chhabra Managing Director EXZOD India Pvt Ltd Nitin Kalla Founder and Managing Director Pitti Engineering Ltd Akshay Pitti Vice Chairman & Managing Director ReWild Adarsh Narahari Co-founder and Managing Partner of ReWild TAILORTECH PRIVATE LIMITED Susmitha Lakkakula Founder Sass Communications Ishita Singhal Founder Bevzilla Anurag Chhabra Founder Humm Care Carina Kohli Founder & CEO, Humm Care EyeGear Optics India Pvt Ltd Mr. Raj Pyla Chairman and Managing Director SolutionBuggy Arjun N Founder & CEO, Genefied Ayush Jhawar Co-founder & Technical Director, Leadup Universe Mayank Verma Co-founder, Ekkaa Electronics Sagar Gupta Director LakshMe Maitry Shah Founder and CEO Bonkers Corner Shubham Gupta Founder ControlZ Yug Bhatia Founder & CEO Senior World Rahul Gupta Co-Founder & CEO, Senior World Codleo RS Maan Managing Director and Global CRO, Codleo Dr Hedgewar Hospital Dr Anant Pandhare Medical Director India Today Television Vivek Malhotra Group Chief Marketing Officer Jindal Aluminium Limited Praghun Jindal Khaitan Managing Director Shakti Pumps (india) Limited Mr Dinesh Patidar Managing Director Sterlite Power Transmission Limited Pratik Agarwal Managing Director INOX Group Siddharth Jain Director Radon India Pvt Ltd Raju Garg Director Media Value Works Rachana Chowdhary Director Mindynamics Sakshi Choithani Director Bubble Communication Aarti Notiyal Director Renaissance Global marketing and consulting Pvt ltd {Financekaart} Ganga Ram Gupta Director

