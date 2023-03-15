Startup Reporter announces list of 21 Business leaders of Rising India 2023  

New Delhi (India), March 15: Startup Reporter, a leading media outlet covering the startup ecosystem in India, has announced its latest initiative to recognize and celebrate the most promising business leaders in the country. The publication has released a comprehensive list of Rising India’s Business Leaders, featuring the most innovative, influential, and dynamic personalities who have made significant contributions to the Indian business landscape.

The Rising India’s Business Leaders list includes entrepreneurs, CEOs, investors, and other business leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and entrepreneurial spirit. These individuals have not only created successful businesses but also helped shape the future of the Indian economy by introducing disruptive technologies and innovative business models.

Startup Reporter’s selection process for the Rising India’s Business Leaders list was rigorous and comprehensive, taking into account factors such as business performance, innovation, impact, and leadership. The publication’s editorial team worked tirelessly to identify and shortlist the most deserving candidates from a pool of hundreds of nominees, ensuring that the final list represents the best and brightest minds in the Indian startup ecosystem.

The release of the Rising India’s Business Leaders list by Startup Reporter is a testament to the publication’s commitment to promoting and celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation in India. The list serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and a recognition of the hard work and dedication of the country’s top business leaders.

S.NOCLIENT NAMEDESIGNATIONCOMPANY NAME
1Mr. MANAS WADHWAFounderK se Kulcha
2Mr. Himanshu AdlakhaCo-founderWinston Electronics
3Mr. Naman JainEducation Policy Expert, and Director (Development)Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad
4Ms. Deepshikha DeshmukhFounderLove Organically
5Mr. Roop Partap ChoudharyExecutive DirectorNoormahal Palace Hotel and Jewel Group of Hotels, India, and Founder Colonel Saab, London (UK)
6Mr. Sohail MirchandaniChief Operating Officer & Co-FounderEkostay
7Mr. Nasir ShaikhGroup Chief Executive OfficerThe Lexicon Group of Institutes,  Multifit  ,Educrack
8Mr. Meher PatelPerformance Marketing Expert, Motivational Speaker and FounderNeon Digital Media
9Mr. Aditya SinghalDirector, and Executive ProducerCharuvi Design Labs
10Ms. Heta BaandalManaging DirectorSociomark
11Mr. Vikranth Reddy and Mr. Sridharan JayabalCo-FounderTRYB
12Mr Punith IyerChief Operating OfficerCandere by Kalyan Jewellers
13Mr. Prateek ShuklaCo- founder,CEOMasai School
14Mr. Ashok Singh JaunapuriaManaging Director and CEOSS Group, Real Estate
15Mr. Archit GuptaManaging DirectorKing Koil India, Mattress and Luxury Retail
16Mr. Abhishek VyasFounder & CEOMy Haul Store, Influencer Marketing
17Mr. Abhishek KhadeFounderTools Depot India LLP (Industrial Supplies & Services)
18Mr.Manish BansalDirector and CEOWindow Magic, Fenestration
19Mr. Sahil SandhaneFounderDEALSAFE-financial technology start-up
20Mr. Sagar GuptaCEO and FounderEkkaa Electronics, Electronics and Startup
21Ms. Senem BirimFounder and CEOCompport

