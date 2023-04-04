Stay protected from everyday risks with pocket insurance plans on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (/BusinessWire India): One can sign up for pocket insurance plans such as shoe insurance, gym injury insurance, accident cover, and more on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Such policies come in handy as experts have revealed an increased likelihood of injury for fitness enthusiasts.

In many cities, orthopaedics and general physicians found gym-goers commonly experiencing knee, ankle and foot, shoulder, and lower back injuries. Unfortunately, most comprehensive health plans do not cover such minor injuries. These can be expensive to treat depending on the issue but are easily manageable with pocket insurance plans.

A pocket insurance subscription provides affordable coverage to help customers manage costs arising from gym injuries and accidents that may occur in the pursuit of fitness. The simplified digital process allows customers to opt for these products from the convenience of their homes through the Bajaj Markets' website or app.

Most pocket insurance plans have low premiums, with a few starting from just Rs.199 per year. For individuals, such small-ticket insurance plans are tailor-made to suit the specific and nuanced need. Also, availing these plans can offer considerable financial coverage at pocket-friendly premium prices.

With Bajaj Markets, availing these plans is easy with an end-to-end digital transaction. One can complete the form in minutes and have an active policy safeguarding their financial and physical wellbeing.

