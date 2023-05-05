Stay protected from online frauds with Pocket Insurance on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers several pocket-sized insurance products to protect individuals against the financial consequences of potential risks, including cyber-attacks.

As per reports, India has become one of the most digitally breached countries in the world. About 59 per cent of 8290 lakh cyber-attacks detected in the last quarter of 2022 were directed towards India. While it may not be possible to always prevent these attacks, one can get financially covered against these unforeseen events.

Bajaj Markets offers Pocket Insurance plans that can help individuals and businesses stay financially secured against these scenarios.

Here's a look at the covers one can get on Bajaj Markets:

- Data Recovery Plan: Get data protection with recovery benefits of the damaged devices in case of ransomware or malware attacks.

*Premium: Rs 85/year

*Coverage: Data recovery benefits

- Online Banking Protection Plan: Receive coverage against counterfeit, lost card liabilities, and online fraud.

*Premium: Rs 177/year

*Coverage: Rs 1 Lakh

- Cyber Security Cover: Stay secured against cyber-attacks, unauthorised access, and SIM jacking with the Cyber Security Cover.

*Premium: Rs 299/year

*Coverage: Up to Rs 2 Lakhs

On the occasion of World Password Day, it is important to remember the importance of strong passwords and online security. With customised covers, one can be assured of protection against the financial consequences of cyber fraud. Additionally, they also have access to additional protection plans to safeguard their data and online transactions.

Bajaj Markets offers a plethora of insurance options at pocket-friendly prices with easy claim settlement processes, smooth application methods, and a dedicated team of experts. One can reap the benefits of a user-friendly platform that facilitates purchases, filing of claims, and access to policy information in a convenient manner.

In addition to products related to cybersecurity, one can also find products spanning different categories such as lifestyle, assistance, health, and travel to suit different requirements.

