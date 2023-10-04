StockGro COO Gaurav Sachdeva, felicitated at ET Achievers Awards 2023

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 4: In a world where innovation, leadership and entrepreneurial spirit drive progress, it is imperative to celebrate excellence in business. It is that time to recognise achievers, who have set exemplary standards of excellence, across diverse realms. Veteran industry leaders from across business, entrepreneurship, technology, and more, came together at the awards night to celebrate new benchmarks of success.

ET Achievers Awards 2023, which honours and recognises those who have made remarkable contributions across sectors, was held on September 25, 2023, at Hotel Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru. Gaurav Sachdeva, COO of StockGro, was felicitated at the ET Achievers Awards ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

StockGro has become a leading change in the stock trading and personal finance sector, a unique blend of in-depth investment education with social interactions and near-real-time simulated trading and investing.

It has reached individual finance enthusiasts from over 750+ esteemed colleges and 30 startups in the financial sector. The platform has also garnered a thriving community of over 25 million users and stock market experts who exchange insights, discuss strategies, and learn from top portfolios.

StockGro's COO, Gaurav Sachdeva, aligns with StockGro's belief strongly. He said, "At StockGro, we believe in empowering every individual with the right knowledge and tools to make informed decisions in the stock market. It's exhilarating to see a whole new generation of traders and investors emerge, confident and well-informed, ready to take on the financial world. Our commitment goes beyond providing just a platform; we're nurturing a community, an ecosystem where everyone learns, grows, and thrives together."

StockGro started with equity markets as an asset class on its platform and is now gearing up to release Futures & Options (FnO) for its users to ease learning the intricacies of trading FnO. Further on, it will also be venturing into various asset classes, such as gold, bonds, Forex, commodities etc.

StockGro is diversifying its offerings in line with its vision that goes beyond mere expansion, targeting an extraordinary 12x growth over the upcoming three years. By the end of 2024, StockGro plans to partner with over 2000 renowned market experts, cementing its place as a hub for investment wisdom.

In a nutshell, StockGro's efforts in reshaping financial education are noteworthy. The platform's approach of blending technology with community-driven learning sets a new standard for financial literacy in India. With such expansive goals, StockGro's journey will not only testify to its own growth but also a broader shift in how India perceives stock trading and investing.

