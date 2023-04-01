Stratasys announces channel partnership with Adroitec Information Systems Pvt Ltd

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (/PRNewswire): Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced that Adroitec Information Systems Pvt. Ltd., a global engineering solutions provider with state-of-the-art development centres in India, is Stratasys' newest channel partner.

This partnership will combine the complete capabilities and offerings of Stratasys in polymer additive manufacturing - from products designed to yield functional and multi-colour prototypes to systems for manufacturing tooling components to systems focused on mass production applications - with the deep manufacturing domain knowledge and robust presence of Adroitec in the manufacturing sector. The result will be end-to-end solutions from concept to prototyping for manufacturing compes based out of India.

Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Stratasys India and SEA, said, "As compes look for technology solutions to address vulnerabilities in manufacturing and supply chain logistics, additive manufacturing will play a far bigger role in product innovation & manufacturing going forward. With Stratasys' advancement to manufacturing at scale, our partnership with Adroitec will further strengthen our ability to drive AM adoption in the country. We welcome team Adroitec, an experienced player in the AM industry, to our ecosystem and are confident that it will accelerate technological transformation in Indian industry and academia with best-in-class Stratasys technology."

Swaroop Chand, MD, Adroitec, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Stratasys and offer world-class 3D printing technologies to the Indian manufacturing industry to help it become more competitive. We look forward to a great collaboration."

The manufacturing sector in India has been fraught with various challenges to meet the contemporary needs of end users, which include higher precision, faster time-to-market, mass product customization and automation. Orgzations have turned to new technologies such as rapid prototyping and 3D printing combined with computer-aided design software and advanced materials to produce sophisticated designs at minimal costs and lower raw material usage.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading orgzations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.co.in, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

Adroitec is dedicated to the world of Additive Manufacturing. They are exploring new aspects of 3D printing on a daily basis and providing 3D printing solutions for various industries and areas of interest.

As a partner for various international principals, innovate, develop and work as a better solution provider in the market for most of the 3D printing technologies like Fused Deposition Modelling, Stereolithographic Addition, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Direct Energy Deposition, and so on.

They are 30+ years old group, continuously work on every aspect of design and development and have experience from old traditional engineering and manufacturing knowledge to recent additive manufacturing and smart engineering practices. They work and grow with their customers to discover new technologies of Additive Manufacturing. Their expertise ranges in CAD, Reverse Engineering, Concept Designing, 3D Printing, Tooling, Digital Creation, Post Processing of 3D Printed Parts and Rapid Prototyping.

Online at:

https://adroitec.wixsite.com/adroitec-information

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor