Streamkar: India-based start-up helping the youth earn through live streaming

Technology has infiltrated the length and breadth of the country. However, the context of technology as a boon or bane solely depends on how one uses it. This stands especially true for millennials who have the world at their fingertips.

Technological advancements have also ushered in the rise of video content. Being tech-savvy, informed, and updated can help them earn a decent livelihood from the comfort of their homes.

This is what the Indian-based live streaming application StreamKar delivers to its desi global fanbase. Envisioned by Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, this start-up also receives investments from the leading US-based mobile internet company Tipping Points Technology Limited.

Importance of live streaming in today's day and age

Millennials are sitting on a goldmine of a resource that is live streaming. Live streaming is no longer exclusive to a particular cohort of individuals, like gamers. It is accessible to everyone and can be operated at any time and anywhere. provides a platform where people can host live streams and engage the audience in real-time through attractive features. Moreover, following the live stream, the marketing reigns are in the content creator's hands. Streamers can upload their live streaming videos on social media platforms to gain traction.

Your content, your way

The classic example is the pandemic that ushered in the 'new normal' of working from home. People are actively making the most out of this norm and creating content that sells. Live streaming is a profitable area to monetise your talent and skills. While individuals grow and come into their own, their profits can enable them to sustain themself. Although a corporate job is considered safe, the salary structure therein comes with a set of deductions. Whereas, in a standalone live streaming service, content creators and influencers earn rewards and 100 per cent of what they earn without a third party having any share in it. People can build their fully-branded premium live streaming channel around their innovative content.

A slice of mini stardom

Millennials live and breathe social media. Therefore, live streaming comes easily to them as all it takes is a device and a strong internet connection to go viral. If influencers frequently sell their products or demonstrate their talent, they will inspire more and more followers to join their tribe. While the youth is at the centre of StreamKar's growing audience base, it also empowers women financially. Being financially independent is a different ballgame altogether. Therefore, StreamKar is a blessing in disguise, providing women with an agency to stand up for themselves and be financially liberated.

Breaking the myth

Many people believe that working from home or creating videos does not entail hard work. On the contrary, streaming requires authenticity, originality, confidence, and the ability to keep your audience hooked to keep coming back to you. Some influencers toy with the idea of leaving their jobs to pursue live streaming as a full-time profession. This makes for a plausible idea wherein they can optimise their full potential while generating exponential revenue.

This is not about making money 'the easy way'; instead, it is about putting in one's all to make it big in the live streaming industry.

