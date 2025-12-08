Stryder Cycle, a TATA Group Company, Strengthens Kids' Mobility Portfolio with Listing on India's Leading Parenting Platform, FirstCry.com

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Stryder Cycle, a Tata Enterprise, announced listing of their extended assortment of Kids mobility products on FirstCry.com. This includes kids' bicycles, tricycles, kick scooters, and other ride-ons, making it easier for parents to discover and access Stryder's growing kids' mobility collection on a trusted and widely preferred marketplace.

The association with FirstCry reinforces Stryder's strategic focus on the kids' mobility category. As families increasingly rely on FirstCry for safe, dependable and child-centric products, Stryder aims to serve this demand by offering a curated range that supports children across their early mobility stages. While the company recently introduced new tricycles and kick scooters as part of its broader kids' assortment, the emphasis of this launch remains on strengthening availability through FirstCry's expansive reach and highly engaged parent community.

Rahul Gupta, Business Head of Stryder, commented on the announcement, "Our presence on FirstCry is a significant step in bringing Stryder's kids' mobility range closer to families across India. FirstCry's strong credibility among parents makes it an ideal platform for us to showcase our growing kids' mobility collection. Our products are thoughtfully designed with vibrant kid-friendly colours, rounded frames with no sharp edges, anti-slip pedals and grips, and stable riding geometries that help build balance and overall motor development of kids. We are committed to designing safe, development-focused mobility products and will continue to introduce more models in our kids' mobility collection to meet the evolving needs of young riders."

With this development, Stryder strengthens its omni-channel presence. The company's full range including kids' bicycles, tricycles, kick scooters, MTBs and E-bikes continues to be accessible via its own website, major e-commerce marketplaces like Flipkart and Amazon, and an extensive offline retail network of more than 4,000 retailers across India.

