Studium Secures Fresh Funding to Transform Education Accreditation

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Pune-based startup Studium has recently secured a fresh round of funding, led by a group of influential entrepreneurs including Shashank Deshpande, Ravi Nigam, Utkarsh Mangudkar, Anil Sonkar, and Jitendra Tanna. This strategic infusion of capital aims to accelerate Studium's growth and expand its reach, further establishing the company as a key player in transforming the accreditation process for educational institutions.

Founded by Shubham Purandare, Studium has quickly emerged as a beacon of hope for educational institutions across India. In just three years, the startup has developed a phenomenal platform that automates data gathering and management for institutions seeking accreditation. Their innovative product simplifies the complex process of preparing for NAAC, NBA, NIRF, and AACSB, saving institutions invaluable time and resources.

Access to quality education is a basic right, but doubts often arise about the actual learning happening in Indian institutions. Even with high fees, many question whether students are truly getting what they pay for. This brings up an important question: Who is responsible for ensuring that students receive a quality education? Accreditation bodies like NAAC and NBA set standards for educational excellence, but the truth is, about 70 per cent of institutions still don't have proper accreditation. This gap highlights the pressing need for new solutions to tackle the accreditation issue. Recognizing the immense potential of Studium, TIE Pune Angels invested in the startup in 2023, propelling it into the limelight. Ranked among India's top 50 innovative startups, Studium has already assisted 30 institutions in navigating the accreditation labyrinth.

Shubham envisions Studium as a catalyst for change in India's education landscape. He believes that by streamlining the accreditation process, Studium can play a pivotal role in ensuring quality education for every student. With a dedicated team of 30 passionate individuals, Studium is committed to making accreditation simpler and more accessible for educational institutions across the country.

As Studium continues to grow and expand its impact, the hope is that it will become a catalyst for a broader transformation in higher education, where quality is not a privilege but a right for every student. By addressing the accreditation challenge head-on, Studium is not just a startup; it's a movement towards a brighter future for education in India.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.studiumtech.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor