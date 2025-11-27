'Study Fair 2025: Time for Sweden' Highlights Soaring Indian Interest in Swedish Higher Education

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: The Embassy of Sweden in India, together with the Swedish Institute successfully concluded its education and outreach event 'Study Fair 2025: Time for Sweden' in New Delhi on November 18, 2025. The Fair received an excellent response with over 300 students registering to explore Master's and advanced study opportunities in Sweden, and more than 130 attending in person. The fair provided final-year students and recent graduates an opportunity to engage directly with representatives from eight leading Swedish universities. Student explored prpgrammes and gained first-hand insights into studying and living in Sweden. Participating universities included: Jonkoping University, University of Skovde, Malardalen University, Linkoping University, Karlstad University, Halmstad University, and Linnaeus University & University of Boras - The Swedish School of Textiles. Attendees gained valuable information on academic programmes, scholarship avenues, research pathways- while also discovering Sweden's globally admired education system, known for its innovation, creativity and strong focus on sustainability.

Ambassador of Sweden to India, H.E. Jan Thesleff, commented on the success: "Sweden's education system is built on openness, equality, and innovation. We are glad to see such strong interest from Indian students. Events like this help them discover opportunities match their goals and challenges of tomorrow."

The enthusiasm was evident among the attendees. Overall, students expressed that speaking directly with university faculty and representatives provided clarity on application processes, program details, and the opportunity to pursue cutting-edge research in sustainable technology and innovation in Sweden.

The event underscored Sweden's position as a leading global education destination, known for its vibrant academic environment, high-teaching quality and inclusive, forward-thinking research environment.

