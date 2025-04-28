Suhana Spices Elevates Manufacturing Excellence with Altizon's Digital Factory (DFX) Platform

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Pravin Masalewale (Suhana), has successfully implemented Altizon's DFX Platform across its manufacturing units in Maharashtra and Telangana. As a key aspect of Suhana's strategic digital transformation initiative. The system provides a unified view of operations, empowering teams with insights for productivity, quality, and efficiency improvements.

The implementation focused on digitally connecting key shop floor equipment across plants to Altizon's DFX Platform. This integration enabled predictive maintenance, energy analytics, raw material tracking, and executive dashboards tailored for comprehensive operational oversight across multiple plants. All of this driven by machine data that is highly accurate and trustworthy.

Deploying the platform has helped achieve over 15% improvement in productivity and 25% improvement in manpower productivity. Integrating operations data with their ERP improved planning accuracy, provided better inventory control, and enabled faster decision-making.

"Digital Transformation is not just about adopting technology - it's about enabling smarter, more agile decision-making that aligns with our long-term vision for quality and operational excellence. The journey began with a clear objective: to bring transparency, control, and innovation to our shop floor. With Altizon's Digital Factory platform, we've taken a strong step in that direction," said Anand Chordia, Director - Technology & Innovations at Suhana.

"The deployment of Altizon's Digital Factory platform has been instrumental in giving us real-time visibility into our production operations. We now have the ability to make data-driven decisions that impact efficiency and quality on the shop floor. It has enabled a cultural shift towards continuous improvement across teams," said Adesh Nirhali, GM - Operations at Suhana, who led the on-ground implementation and is the key beneficiary of the platform's operational analytics.

"The longer any organization or individual takes to digitally transform themselves, the harder it becomes to excel or even survive in the industry. We must disrupt ourselves, challenge the orthodoxies within us, and come out with newer business models and innovative ways to handle processes and our partners," said Prashant Kurhade, CIO at Suhana, whose guidance and support was instrumental in successful deployment of DFX.

About Altizon

Altizon, an Industrial AI company, helps enterprises leverage machine data to drive business decisions. Altizon's DFX platform applies advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to accelerate smart manufacturing initiatives, modernize asset performance management and pioneer new business models for service delivery.

Altizon has been spearheading digital factory initiatives across a range of industry verticals, including Automotive, F&B, Industrials and Remote Industrial Assets.

Altizon is headquartered in New Jersey (USA) and Pune (India).

