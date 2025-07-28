Suhani Shah Wins "Best Magic Creator" at FISM World Championship of Magic 2025

HT Syndication

Milan [Italy], July 28: Indian mentalist and digital creator Suhani Shah has created history by winning the Best Magic Creator award at the FISM World Championship of Magic 2025. Often called the "Olympics of Magic," FISM (Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques) is the most prestigious international platform for magicians, and Shah's win marks a watershed moment for Indian magic on the global stage.

Shah triumphed over globally renowned artists such as Jack Rhodes, Jason Ladanye, and Mohammad Imani to win the award. This category was part of FISM's newly introduced Online Magic Awards, celebrating magicians who push the boundaries of the art form through digital content on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

A Historic First

This is the first time an Indian has been nominated and won this global honour. In a field historically dominated by male artists, Shah is also one of the very few women ever to be recognised at this level. Her victory isn't just personalit's symbolic. It represents a breakthrough for Indian magic, women in performance arts, and digital creators redefining traditional forms.

"For a country with an ancient yet often overlooked magical heritage, this win brings India firmly into the global spotlight," said Shah. "To be recognised on a platform like FISM validates not just years of effort but the mission to make magic modern, relevant, and deeply human."

About Suhani Shah

Suhani Shah began her magical journey at the age of seven, performing on stage long before she pursued a conventional education. Over the years, she has become a trailblazer in the world of mentalism, blending psychological illusion, behavioural science, and storytelling to craft compelling performances.

She is also a leading digital creator, with over 4.5 million YouTube subscribers and 2.1 million followers on Instagrammaking her the most-followed mentalist in the world. More than an entertainer, Shah has become a cultural force, helping bring the subtle, intelligent world of mentalism into the mainstream and making it relevant for modern audiences.

Redefining Indian Magic

Shah's win represents more than just individual acclaimit's a moment of visibility for Indian magicians past, present, and future. Her success demonstrates that Indian performers can lead global conversations in creativity and innovation. It's a sign that Indian magic is not only rich in heritage but also evolving, thriving, and capable of shaping the global narrative.

Her victory also addresses the broader lack of representation. In a field where both geography and gender have historically posed barriers, Shah's win breaks stereotypes and sets a powerful precedent.

About the Award

The Best Magic Creator award is a part of FISM's Online Magic Awards, newly introduced in 2025. These awards celebrate magicians who engage large global audiences through original content created specifically for online platforms. The category reflects the growing importance of digital platforms in bringing magic to a broader, younger, and more diverse audience.

What is FISM?

Founded in 1948, FISM (Federation Internationale des Societes Magiques) is the world's foremost magic organisation, representing over 100 magic societies and 80,000 magicians globally. It hosts the World Championship of Magic every three years, honouring excellence across stage magic, close-up magic, and now online magic.

FISM 2025 was held in Turin, Italy from July 14 to 19, and featured over 2,500 magicians from 50+ countries, including top industry professionals and media representatives. The event was presided over by FISM President Andrea Baioni, and the jury for the Online Magic Awards included acclaimed magicians such as Dynamo, Chris Ramsay, Xavier Mortimer, Tom Elderfield, and Ekaterina.

Why This Win Matters

* Global Recognition: Shah's win comes from the world's biggest stage for magic, placing India at the forefront of modern magical arts.

* Cultural Milestone: As the first Indian and one of the few women to win at FISM, she's paving the way for a new generation of diverse voices in magic.

* Inspiration for Creators: Her journeyfrom a child prodigy to a global icon in digital mentalismserves as a blueprint for creators who want to blend tradition with technology.

Looking Ahead

Suhani Shah's FISM win isn't just a personal milestoneit's a landmark for India, women, and the digital evolution of magic. It proves that magic, when rooted in authenticity and adapted to modern platforms, can be as thought-provoking as it is entertaining. For Indian creators and magicians, it's a loud, clear message: the world is watchingand ready to applaud.

https://youtube.com/@suhanishah?si=fVsAhCUWNxtyWHDW

