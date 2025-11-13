Sumeet Industries Reports 230% Surge in H1 FY26 Net Profit; EPS Rises 243% YoY

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 13: Sumeet Industries Limited, (NSE Code: SUMEETINDS, BSE Code: 514211), one of the leading integrated polyester manufacturers engaged in the production of Pet Chips, Partially Oriented Yarn(POY), Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) and Polyester Texturized Yarn, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY26.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights of H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 520.83 Cr, YoY growth of 2.35%

* EBITDA of ₹ 31.17 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 5.98%, YoY growth of 597 Bps

* Profit After Tax of ₹ 17.84 Cr, YoY growth of 230.34%

* Profit After Tax Margin of 3.42%, YoY growth of 236 Bps

* EPS* of ₹ 1.68, YoY growth of 242.86%

*EPS taken on base Value ₹ 10

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pratik R. Jaju, Managing Director of Sumeet Industries Limited said, "The second quarter has been a period of steady operational performance for us. We witnessed consistent demand in our polyester yarn segment, supported by a more balanced product mix and improved process efficiency. Our continued focus on operational discipline and optimization initiatives has helped us sustain margins in a competitive market environment.

The Board has initiated the process for expanding our FDY capacity by around 30,000 tonnes per annum with an investment of ₹ 75 Cr. Once completed, this strategic expansion is expected to strengthen our presence in the value-added synthetic yarn space and enhance both scale and profitability.

On the sustainability front, a 14 MW (DC) solar renewable power plant under the captive model has been installed and commissioned. We expect this initiative to deliver tangible benefits in terms of energy cost savings. We are also evaluating additional renewable power options, including wind and hybrid sources, to further reduce our energy costs and carbon footprint."

Key Highlights

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor