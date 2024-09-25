Sundeep Makthala Meets World's Richest Carlos Slim to Expand TConsult

VMPL

Mexico City [Mexico], September 25: In a landmark meeting held in Mexico, Sundeep Kumar Makthala, Chairman and Founder of TConsult, met with one of the world's richest individuals, Carlos Slim Helu, to discuss the future of teleconsultation and global investment opportunities. The conversation focused on TConsult's groundbreaking AI-driven platform, which connects users with experts across multiple fields and simplifies international trade.

Carlos Slim, a telecommunications magnate with vast global experience, expressed keen interest in TConsult's Global Investor Pool, an initiative designed to attract foreign investments into India while supporting businesses in their international market expansion.

Speaking on the successful outcome, Sundeep Kumar Makthala stated, "This meeting is a major milestone for TConsult. Carlos Slim's interest in our AI-driven teleconsultation platform reaffirms our vision to revolutionise global consultation services. With the TConsult Global Investor Pool, we are poised to bring investments into India, making international business simpler and more accessible."

This collaboration promises to create new avenues for capital inflow and technological advancements in India, leveraging Slim's expertise and TConsult's cutting-edge platform to facilitate global business expansion.

Sundeep Makthala also felicitated Carlos Slim in a traditional Indian manner by presenting a shawl, symbolising respect and honour. During the event, Carlos Slim launched TConsult's international logo, underscoring his support for the initiative. This milestone is set to further expand India's role in global markets, attracting investments and fostering international business partnerships.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor