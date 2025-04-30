SUNRISE TOURS Premier Launches Exclusive Private Helicopter TOURS of Mount Fuji and Tokyo

BusinessWire India

Haryana [India], April 30: JTB Global Marketing & Travel Inc. (JTBGMT), headquartered in Shinagawa, Tokyo and led by President & CEO Tsuneo Ishida has officially launched a new tour brand, SUNRISE TOURS Premier recently. This new brand is designed for affluent inbound travelers who seek luxurious and exclusive experiences and serves as a sister brand to "SUNRISE TOURS".

To commemorate the launch, JTBGMT has introduced a special new premier tour: "Helicopter Cruise! Mt. Fuji & Tokyo Half-day Private Morning Tour" which will be available for international bookings starting May, 2025.

Details about the Helicopter Private Scenic tour

TOURS Name - Helicopter Cruise! Mt. Fuji & Tokyo Half-day Private Morning Tour (Round Trip from Tokyo)

Itinerary

- 09:00 Pick-up at your hotel in Tokyo (via private car)

- Transfer to Tokyo Heliport

- 80-minute Scenic Flight over Mt. Fuji and Famous Places in Japan- Return to Tokyo

Heliport

- Transfer back via private car

- 12:30 Arrive at your hotel in Tokyo.

More details:https://www.sunrise-tours.jp/en/plan/detail/ACT1J00JP041S/

Duration - Bookings for January to December 2025 accepted by request.

TOURS Highlights

1. 80-Minute Aerial Helicopter TOURS of Mount Fuji: The newly launched TOURS by 'SUNRISE TOURS Premier' offers an 80-minute helicopter ride over Mount Fuji. Until now, the most popular offering has been the 'Mount Fuji and Hakone Day tour', a 12-hour round trip from Tokyo. As a feature of the "SUNRISE TOURS Premier," which aims to provide a higher-quality tour experience, this new Premier tour introduces a half-day morning itinerary. The 80-minute scenic flight allows travelers to admire the majestic beauty of Mount Fuji from above offering a unique and luxurious perspective.

2. A Private tour for Special Anniversaries: This exclusive private helicopter tour accommodates up to four guests per group, making it perfect for celebrating birthdays, proposals, wedding anniversaries, and other special occasions. Enjoy a luxurious and unforgettable experience, creating lifelong memories with breathtaking aerial views.

How to Make a Reservation

General customers - SUNRISE TOURS Premier Page

https://www.SUNRISE-TOURSs.jp/en/SUNRISETOURSspremier

*Link to the general customer reservation site.

Domestic and international travel agencies - Dedicated reservation site

(Information: https://www.jtbgmt.com/en/g-web/tourIndex_2025/)

Background to the Launch of the New Tour Brand "SUNRISE TOURS Premier"

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2024, SUNRISE TOURS has long been offering a diverse range of TOURS experiences tailored to international visitors to Japan. In this time of transition, we have established 'SUNRISE TOURS Premier' as a new TOURS brand to attract a growing segment of affluent travelers seeking luxury and exclusive experiences. This was achieved through a cross-departmental product development project focusing on curating high value tourist destinations aligning with personal preferences and creating travel styles suited to various behavioral patterns. With India's outbound tourism market valued at USD 18.82 billion and projects to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2034, Indian travelers represent a key audience for JTBGMT's new brand, reinforcing its commitment to expanding Premier travel experiences globally.

SUNRISE TOURS Premier aims to uncover and showcase high-value local experiences, contributing to increased regional tourism. By expanding the inbound travel market and attracting visitors to local areas, the brand aims to promote regional economic revitalization.

Concept: Moment-Like No Others

SUNRISE TOURS Premier is designed for travelers seeking exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, uniquely tied to a specific place and moment. The brand not only offers luxurious comfort but also personalized experiences that highlight Japan's rich and unique culture and traditions, creating unforgettable memories for every guest.

Story Behind the Logo "SUNRISE TOURS Premier"

Inspired by the rare and extraordinary phenomenon of a solar eclipse, the SUNRISE TOURS Premier logo embodies the brand's commitment to providing unique and exceptional experiences through Japan's culture, history, nature, traditions, and interactions with local people.

The circular form of the eclipse symbolizes the "He " (circle) created through the connection between inbound travelers and Japan. It also reflects a desire to foster "He " (harmony)a new sense of unity and cultural exchange born from these encounters.

Future Outlook

As a leading company in Japan's inbound travel industry, JTBGMT remains committed to introducing innovative solutions and addressing evolving market demands. With the launch of the scenic helicopter private tour, SUNRISE TOURS Premier will expand its lineup of exclusive, high-value private experiences by uncovering and showcasing the unique charm of various regions. By offering exceptional travel opportunities for international visitors, the brand aims to foster deeper connections and create unforgettable moments.

SUNRISE TOURS Overview

Since SUNRISE TOURS launch in 1964, it is the first Japanese package tour brand for foreign tourists who has served more than 8 million foreigners.

*1 "SUNRISE TOURS" is a registered trademark of JTB

*2 The red "JTB" logo is the official corporate logo of JTB Corp. and is not the logo of JTB Global Marketing & Travel Inc.

*3 The affluent class is said to be the second highest class after the wealthy, based on the amount of net financial assets of households.

